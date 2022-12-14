As a perennially poor science student who still has regular stress dreams about receiving a D in tenth-grade chemistry (a true story that my psyche is for some reason intent on reliving), I never thought I’d be drawn to a book of essays about biology—but in truth, Defector writer Sabrina Imbler’s debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, is so much more than that. In it, Imbler delves deep into the knowledge base behind mother octopuses’ feeding habits and Chinese sturgeons’ migration routes, but they also use science as a tool to tell their own story about navigating life as a queer, mixed-race millennial writer in a way that’s as satisfying as it is curiosity-provoking.

