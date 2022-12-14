Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Sabrina Imbler’s Debut Book of Essays Is a Dizzyingly Beautiful Ode to Life in All Its Forms
As a perennially poor science student who still has regular stress dreams about receiving a D in tenth-grade chemistry (a true story that my psyche is for some reason intent on reliving), I never thought I’d be drawn to a book of essays about biology—but in truth, Defector writer Sabrina Imbler’s debut collection, How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, is so much more than that. In it, Imbler delves deep into the knowledge base behind mother octopuses’ feeding habits and Chinese sturgeons’ migration routes, but they also use science as a tool to tell their own story about navigating life as a queer, mixed-race millennial writer in a way that’s as satisfying as it is curiosity-provoking.
Simona Tabasco Loved Watching Lucia Check Out of the White Lotus in Style
If you’re a regular viewer of The White Lotus—or even just a casual peruser of social media—you’ve likely heard of nothing but the show’s second season’s finale ever since it aired on Sunday. Two of the season’s brightest lights by far were Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), the joined-at-the-hip aspiring city girls (and occasional sex workers) who find themselves very much alive—and, in Lucia’s case, loaded with cold hard cash—by the season’s end. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the duo, particularly for Lucia, but there was something deeply gratifying about seeing two young women not get totally destroyed by the show’s always-churning plot twists.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0