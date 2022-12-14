Read full article on original website
Related
Revisit Isabella Blow’s Cotswolds Home—And the Eccentric Objects Within It
“Issie loathed casual,” Detmar Blow, husband of the late Isabella Blow, tells Vogue. “She liked people to make an effort.” Hilles House, their home in the Cotswolds, embodies that very maximalist ethos: The walls are covered in centuries-old paintings, images from fashion shoots by Steven Meisel, and even a Botticelli-inspired William Morris tapestry that houseguest Alexander McQueen once claimed that he grabbed off the hooks, stuffed into his suitcase, and smuggled back to London. (It was a prank—albeit a convincing one: “Everyone freaked out,” Blow’s niece, Harriet Verney, recalls.)
Gisele Bündchen Brings Goddess Style to the Red Carpet
Cast your mind back to the cover of British Vogue’s June 2022 issue, which featured a radiant Gisele Bündchen. The image read: goddess energy. The Brazilian supermodel embodied the same spirit at a recent event in Sāo Paulo, swathed in a gold lamé gown by local designer Reinaldo Lourenço.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Jennie Kim, Hailey Bieber, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. An air of holiday glam permeated this week's best beauty Instagrams. The seasonal details were easy to spot in our feed-favored manicures, including Harley Viera-Newton's nails coated in glitter and jewels and nail artist Betina Goldstein's reverse French mani-colored crimson, with negative space glossed in subtle shimmer. A similar hue found favor with Hailey Bieber, who paired the polish with curlers and the glazed complexion that has become her signature.
Rihanna Shares a First Look at Her Baby Boy on TikTok
When it comes to social media, if there’s one thing Rihanna knows, it’s how to make a splash. Whether it’s her hilariously savage clapbacks on Twitter from years past (“Good luck with booking that stage u speak of” should be printed out and hung in the Louvre), or the Instagram posts of her smoking cigars and drinking fine wine on one of her annual girls yacht trips, nobody seems to be having more fun with their posts than Rihanna. Plus, will there ever be a more iconic social media handle—ever—than “badgalriri”?
Gwyneth Paltrow Makes the LBD Look Cozy for Christmas
Festive season is officially here. With an abundance of events to attend, it’s time to get your most glamorous pieces out from the back of your wardrobes. There’s no better way to celebrate in style than wearing a go-to little black dress—especially if it’s a cozy one.
Check’s New Mate: Daniel Lee Shares His Vision for Burberry
Daniel Lee is sitting in a penthouse suite at Claridge’s in an army green sweater, sporty black pants, and Nikes. It is mid-November and beyond the French doors behind him, a sweeping view of drizzly London is visible; Big Ben stands in the distance. The night before, Lee was at Chiltern Firehouse, reconnecting with local fashion reporters and at least one of his former professors from Central Saint Martins, and his throat is a bit sore. “It was nice to do it in that kind of environment,” he says. “You know, when I’m not exhausted from a collection.”
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest Red Carpet Look to Date
Margot Robbie never fails to turn heads on the red carpet, whether she’s draped in exquisite Chanel haute couture at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in New York, or wearing an olive-green Jacquemus tiered maxi dress to promote Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Australian actor’s sartorial choices tend to err on the demure side, but her latest appearance threw fans a fashion curveball.
It’s Raining Menswear: Runway Returns, Notable Debuts Fill January Calendar
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The return of Gucci and Saint Laurent to Milan, Martine Rose at Pitti, and Emily (Bode) in Paris: January’s menswear schedules are jostling with standouts and surprises. The season will kick off on 10 January at trade show Pitti in...
The Jane Birkin Guide to Laissez-Faire Beauty
She turns 76 today, and it is still no overstatement to call Jane Birkin one of the coolest women walking the planet. The fringe, those doe eyes, the hair, and that androgynous and effortless approach to style: there’s a reason the likes of Alexa Chung consistently name-check Jane as their style inspiration.
Simona Tabasco Loved Watching Lucia Check Out of the White Lotus in Style
If you’re a regular viewer of The White Lotus—or even just a casual peruser of social media—you’ve likely heard of nothing but the show’s second season’s finale ever since it aired on Sunday. Two of the season’s brightest lights by far were Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò), the joined-at-the-hip aspiring city girls (and occasional sex workers) who find themselves very much alive—and, in Lucia’s case, loaded with cold hard cash—by the season’s end. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the duo, particularly for Lucia, but there was something deeply gratifying about seeing two young women not get totally destroyed by the show’s always-churning plot twists.
The Release of Avatar: The Way of Water Made Us Realize: Blue People Have Always Ruled the Runways
Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly anticipated, long-delayed follow-up to James Cameron’s magnum opus Avatar will be released this week. It’s been over a decade since the original film premiered in 2009, and it’s difficult to parse exactly how that movie has influenced popular culture. A recent article argued that unlike Star Wars or the Marvel movies, Avatar has remained an artifact of its time; there are no memes, no memorable lines, and it’s possible many have forgotten character names or important plot points.
Inside Pharrell Williams’s Stylish Trip to Dakar for the Chanel Show
Last week, Chanel staged its new pre-fall 2023 show in Dakar. Chanel creative director Virginie Viard thought the city’s former Palais de Justice was the perfect place to spotlight the rich culture—and style—that exists among Senegalese people, many of whom sat front row at the presentation. Taking note of the exquisite fashions from locals was style star Pharrell Williams, who also attended. “Some of the best-dressed fashion show attendees at any Chanel show were at this show,” he tells Vogue. “It was like watching The Sartorialist, or the back of a Vogue magazine for street shots. It was amazing.”
Inside Miu Miu Select’s Shopping Fête With Sydney Sweeney
Last night at Miu Miu’s 57th Street boutique, actor and It girl Sydney Sweeney hosted a shopping soiree in honor of her latest collaboration with the brand after starring in two consecutive campaigns. Guests were welcomed to the multi-story flagship location and whisked upstairs, where an entire floor was...
Why Were We So Obsessed With Costume Design This Year?
Film and television dominated the conversation—both online and in person—with staggering force this year. A new hit seemed to arrive each month followed by a fresh barrage of memes and in-jokes: Inventing Anna, Euphoria, The Dropout, Severance, etc. Yet some of the most passionate pop culture discourse was hardly about plot lines or performances: It was about the clothes.
Hailey Bieber Puts a Festive Spin on the French Manicure
At the beginning of the year, Hailey Bieber predicted that “glazed doughnut” skin was going to be a thing. It ended up being so popular—and pervasive—that it quickly extended to our nails. Nail salons have been inundated with requests for the pearlescent, dewy finish this year. So much so that Hailey is now the patron saint of all things glazed—it’s her thing.
For Author Kase Wickman, Bring It On Isn’t Just Another Teen Movie
Culture journalist Kase Wickman starts her new book, Bring It On: The Complete Story of the Cheerleading Movie That Changed, Like, Everything (No, Seriously), with a cheer and a declaration: “Let’s just say it, loud, right into the megaphone for the folks in the back: Bring It On deserves a place in the cinematic canon and recognition as an Important Film.”
Selena Gomez Talks Music, Makeup, and Catching Up with Madonna
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It’s been an exciting week for Selena Gomez. Fresh from celebrating her first-ever (!) Golden Globe nomination on Monday—and stopping by Studio 8H to support Steve Martin and Martin Short on Saturday Night Live last weekend—the singer and Only Murders in the Building star took a moment to chat with Vogue about makeup, music, and the holiday season.
Snuggle Up in 32 of the Season’s Best Shearling Boots
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Like any winter wardrobe essential, shearling boots are equally as stylish as they are practical. They’re also the perfect foundation for building the ultimate après ski look, whether you plan on hitting the slopes or not. It goes without mentioning that the Ugg craze is still in full swing, and luckily, there are pairs in classic chestnut and black to snag (while you still can, of course). The Ugg fan base reaches far and wide—from the cool girl you see on the street styling her boots with a cozy knitwear set to celebrities like Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
On Bennifer, Starbucks, and Why You Can’t Put a Brand on True Love
The love affair between Ben Affleck and Dunkin’ Donuts is by now the stuff of legend—which made it utterly shocking when he and wife Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted [gasp] hitting up a Los Angeles–area Starbucks, in what Glamour described as a “betrayal” of his long-standing DD affinity.
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0