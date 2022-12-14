Execution of Iran Protester Mahan Sadrat Is Suspended: Lawyer
A young protester in Iran has received a stay of execution, his lawyer announced Wednesday. Mahan Sadrat, who is in his early 20s, was sentenced to death after taking part in demonstrations that erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini , who died in September in the custody of the country’s “morality police” after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly. Sadrat was one of 11 protesters put on death row after he was convicted of a sharia law offense of “enmity against God.” His conviction was based on allegations that he pulled out a knife, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said. “My client, Mahan, was saved from execution,” lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post Wednesday. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency added that the country’s supreme court’s media office said Sadrat’s death sentence had been “suspended.” Protesters Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard , both 23, were hanged in the last week.
