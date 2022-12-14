ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Execution of Iran Protester Mahan Sadrat Is Suspended: Lawyer

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Wana News Agency/Reuters

A young protester in Iran has received a stay of execution, his lawyer announced Wednesday. Mahan Sadrat, who is in his early 20s, was sentenced to death after taking part in demonstrations that erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini , who died in September in the custody of the country’s “morality police” after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly. Sadrat was one of 11 protesters put on death row after he was convicted of a sharia law offense of “enmity against God.” His conviction was based on allegations that he pulled out a knife, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said. “My client, Mahan, was saved from execution,” lawyer Abbas Mousavi announced in an Instagram post Wednesday. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency added that the country’s supreme court’s media office said Sadrat’s death sentence had been “suspended.” Protesters Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard , both 23, were hanged in the last week.

TheDailyBeast

Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin

As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald's CIA Involvement

The CIA holds documents that show presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in an intelligence operation before the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a prominent Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley said.Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald took place in the summer of 1963, three months before the assassination. The allegation from Morley, who has written extensively about the CIA in the 1960s, could shake up the history of the Kennedy assassination if it proves to be true.Kennedy investigators have long sought to investigate...
