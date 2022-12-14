HS boys’ hoops: Super sub’s production a difference-maker in Farrell’s 55-52 win over Moore

Read full article on original website
HS boys’ hoops roundup: SW exacts revenge on Bowne behind Jackson; Farrell puts on free-throw clinic vs. Red Bank Catholic
Mekhi Jackson earned MVP honors after recorded a team-high 21 points with 16 rebounds and six blocks as Susan Wagner won its third straight via a 78-55 Queens Jam Christmas Classic victory over host John Bowne on Saturday in Queens. The Falcons, who got revenge on the Wildcats after they...
Fugazzi Bowl 2022: North beats South, 29-28, in what committee member says was best Fugazzi game ever (photos)
Staten Island sports known for its rich traditions added another chapter as the 41st Fugazzi All-Star Football Game ended the careers of high school seniors in the game’s first ever all-Island affair as the North defeated the South, 29-28, in a wildly thrilling game played at windy New Dorp HS.
Head shots 16: We’ve got 43 more ex-HS girls’ basketball players from Staten Island, through the years
It’s the girls’ turn again — girls’ hoopsters, that is. The Advance/SILive.com transitioned from football to basketball in the highly popular ‘Head Shots’ series a few weeks back and we’re going to feature the ladies once again as we take another stroll down memory lane.
HS boys’ hoops: Balanced attack leads Tottenville over New Dorp; Susan Wagner’s JV squeezes by Curtis, 46-37
Senior Michael Clifford led a balanced attack with 15 points and Tottenville raced to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 72-45 PSAL victory over visiting New Dorp Friday in Huguenot. The Pirates, who also received offensive contributions from Nicholas Lam (14 points) and Logen Leong...
HS wrestling: Farrell claims both ends of a tri-meet for the second straight day
For a second day in a row Thursday, Monsignor Farrell hosted a tri-meet vs. league rivals and walked away with a pair of victories. This time, St Peter’s and Xavier descended upon the Lions’ Oakwood gym with Farrell defeating the Eagles, 53-24, before topping the Manhattan school, 60-18.
The history of Miller Field: From farmland to military facility to recreation area | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Miller Field was a military facility, it was home to one of the most distinguished American families of the 19th century. In 1836, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt began buying farmland in New Dorp and owned most of what became Miller Field by 1843. His son, William, inherited the farmland and deeded the property to his son, George Washington Vanderbilt, in 1885. Around 1906, a 24-room “White House” was moved to the center of the farm.
Rangers vs. Blackhawks NHL predictions & betting picks for Sunday, 12/18
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will be playing on back-to-back days after having just been in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers last night. We correctly predicted their win in this article, and tonight they’ll be in Chicago to face a struggling Blackhawks team. Chicago has been heading in the wrong direction, especially as of late, so we’re not exactly anticipating tonight’s matchup to be a Stanley Cup Final preview.
After 88 years, legendary N.J. ice cream shop Bischoff’s closes for good
Carol Ruchman walked up to the counter at Bischoff’s Ice Cream to make a purchase she never thought she’d make: five pints of ice cream from the legendary Teaneck ice cream shop, which closes for good on New Year’s Eve after 88 years in business. “I’m going...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ came to life at Monsignor Farrell High School’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Nativity Blessing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Lou Tobacco, president of Monsignor Farrell High School, committee and administration members, faculty, and staff, transformed the Oakwood campus into a Winter Wonderland replete with live reindeer, a synthetic ice skating rink, life-size snow globe, and a concert stage.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
Yankees’ Carlos Rodon will spark Ron Guidry flashbacks, pitching coach says
Few people know Carlos Rodon’s talent better than Don Cooper, who was Rodon’s pitching coach for his first five seasons with the White Sox. Not long after Rodon became the Yankees’ latest splashy signing Thursday night, Cooper made a comparison that should make the pinstripe faithful drool.
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opens this weekend in N.J. Here’s a sneak peek inside.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of twisting and turning track to the area, creating an immersive experience reminiscent of Nascar or a Mario Kart Nintendo game.
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
Yankees lose Andrew Benintendi to White Sox | What it means
Re-signing Andrew Benintendi had been the Yankees’ primary intention for left field this offseason, but the 28-year-old found a better offer elsewhere Friday. Benintendi took a five-year, $75-million deal from the White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The outcome wasn’t terribly surprising for the Yankees....
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Missing New Jersey boaters found, brought to Staten Island-based Coast Guard station
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seaward adventure of two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month has come to end with both men safely back on dry land in Staten Island according to the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site NJ.com.
A big win for Staten Island: Proposed offshore wind industry project that will dismantle LNG tanks | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Kansas City-based company has proposed a plan to dismantle the LNG tanks – two long-time hulking eyesores visible from the West Shore Expressway – and at the same time utilize two Staten Island sites as viable pieces of the offshore wind supply chain.
Rutgers student, 19, suffers brain injury and was disfigured during fraternity hazing, lawsuit says
A Rutgers University fraternity pledge seriously injured earlier this year in an alleged hazing incident has filed a negligence lawsuit against the school, the fraternity and 13 of its members. Armand Runte, 19, of Somers Point, was forced to consume “life-threatening” amounts of alcohol before he tumbled down a flight...
Kwanzaa: Week-long celebrations begin next week; find out where, when to celebrate on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Kwanzaa Celebration: 7 Days, 7 Principles, 7 Communities is back again this year. The event, made by “The Kwanzaa Lady,” Greg Taylor, and Roc-A-Natural Cultural Foundation, Inc., will take place from Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. The series of celebrations will...
