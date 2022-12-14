ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Square, NY

HS boys’ hoops: Super sub’s production a difference-maker in Farrell’s 55-52 win over Moore

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

The history of Miller Field: From farmland to military facility to recreation area | Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Miller Field was a military facility, it was home to one of the most distinguished American families of the 19th century. In 1836, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt began buying farmland in New Dorp and owned most of what became Miller Field by 1843. His son, William, inherited the farmland and deeded the property to his son, George Washington Vanderbilt, in 1885. Around 1906, a 24-room “White House” was moved to the center of the farm.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Rangers vs. Blackhawks NHL predictions & betting picks for Sunday, 12/18

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will be playing on back-to-back days after having just been in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers last night. We correctly predicted their win in this article, and tonight they’ll be in Chicago to face a struggling Blackhawks team. Chicago has been heading in the wrong direction, especially as of late, so we’re not exactly anticipating tonight’s matchup to be a Stanley Cup Final preview.
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ came to life at Monsignor Farrell High School’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Nativity Blessing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Lou Tobacco, president of Monsignor Farrell High School, committee and administration members, faculty, and staff, transformed the Oakwood campus into a Winter Wonderland replete with live reindeer, a synthetic ice skating rink, life-size snow globe, and a concert stage.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy