HS boys’ hoops: Super sub’s production a difference-maker in Farrell’s 55-52 win over Moore

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will be playing on back-to-back days after having just been in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers last night. We correctly predicted their win in this article, and tonight they’ll be in Chicago to face a struggling Blackhawks team. Chicago has been heading in the wrong direction, especially as of late, so we’re not exactly anticipating tonight’s matchup to be a Stanley Cup Final preview.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO