After 63 matches across 28 days, the two best teams – and two best players – from the 2022 FIFA World Cup are left standing. On one side are the defending tournament champions. Kylian Mbappé and France have been unstoppable in Qatar as they attempt to win their second straight World Cup. Les Bleus took care of business to win Group D and eliminated Poland, England and Morocco en route to their second straight World Cup final.
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
World Cup 2022 briefing: Argentina v France will provide subplots aplenty
Lisandro Martínez v Raphaël Varane, Leandro Paredes v Adrien Rabiot, Cristian Romero v Hugo Lloris and Nahuel Molina v Antoine Griezmann. These are subplots we can look forward to when Argentina face France in the final on Sunday. While everyone is thinking about Lionel Messi v Kylian Mbappé, there are plenty of clubmates preparing to do battle for the right to be champions of the planet, the entire planet.
World Cup 2022 briefing: why the third-place playoff is worth watching
Morocco’s coach has called it a ‘booby prize’ but there are still reasons to tune in
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch final, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and this tournament in Qatar has been sensational as the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the globe. Japan, Australia and Morocco made the last 16 with so many huge shocks during the tournament, but the Atlas Lions are the only one of the trio to survive into the semifinals. Germany, Denmark, and Belgium all crashed out in the group stage.
Argentina should get physical with stylish Antoine Griezmann to shut down France
All the focus is on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi but if Argentina want to win the World Cup final, the man they will need to stop is Antoine Griezmann. Mbappé has the No 10 on the back of his shirt but his teammate is playing the role to perfection.
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years since Brazil did it 1958 and 1962. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé accomplished that feat at age 21.
Watching a World Cup Dream in a Tiny Moroccan Town
It’s a balmy 68 degrees in Tafraoute, Morocco—normal temperature for this time of year. It's warm for me, here from the UK, but locals wrapped up in warm coats and djellabas. This evening, Morocco will play France in the second semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. “It’s...
World Cup Now: Luka Modrić, Croatia again defy expectations
Croatia defeated Morocco Saturday 2-1 in the third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. All three goals came in the first half, with Joško Gvardiol and Mislav Oršić scoring for Croatia, while Achraf Dari punched in Morocco's lone goal. On the latest "World Cup Now," Sacha...
