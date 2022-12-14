Are you ready for the annual conversation with the family about Utah? I guess when you visit family in New Orleans, you'll ask about Mardi Gras. In Indianapolis you'll talk about the Indy 500 and in Kentucky you'll chat up your family about the derby. So it stands to reason that when family and friends visit Utah, they ask similar questions about the stuff on the surface they know something about. If your family flew into Utah via Salt Lake City this week, they saw this billboard. I've seen this vodka in liquor stores here for years and it always makes me laugh. Hand them a Polygamy Porter while you're talking about it. They'll love the slogan right on the bottle that says, "Why have just one?"

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO