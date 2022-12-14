ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Talking Utah History with visiting relatives (again)

Are you ready for the annual conversation with the family about Utah? I guess when you visit family in New Orleans, you'll ask about Mardi Gras. In Indianapolis you'll talk about the Indy 500 and in Kentucky you'll chat up your family about the derby. So it stands to reason that when family and friends visit Utah, they ask similar questions about the stuff on the surface they know something about. If your family flew into Utah via Salt Lake City this week, they saw this billboard. I've seen this vodka in liquor stores here for years and it always makes me laugh. Hand them a Polygamy Porter while you're talking about it. They'll love the slogan right on the bottle that says, "Why have just one?"
saltlakemagazine.com

The Ulterior Motive Behind Naming Snowplows

When my family started raising chickens, one of the first things my dad told us kids was “Don’t name the chickens. If you name them, you’ll get attached.” While it was perhaps sound advice, it was advice we summarily ignored. Suffice to say, we grew attached to those chickens, even if they were incapable of feeling the same affection for us, and none of them ever ended up on the dinner table. I tell this story to illustrate that humans can engender affection for just about anything if we give it a name. That includes Utah snowplows.
890kdxu.com

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
KSLTV

Redmond salt mine supplies Utah’s roads and chef’s kitchens

REDMOND, Utah — It’s all right there. The walls, ceiling, even the ground. “There aren’t very many salt mines like this,” Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team for Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails, and phone calls all the time. However,...
Summit Daily News

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
ksl.com

Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment

MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
99.9 KEKB

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
kuer.org

‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering

When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide- December 16, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 16, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Bring home your new best friend in time for the holidays. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
ksl.com

Here's why the economists aren't anticipating a Utah recession in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite most economists expecting a national recession to appear in 2023, Utah's economy is showing no signs of a recession, Utah Department of Workforce Services chief economist Mark Knold said Friday. Year-over-year job growth is estimated at 2.6%, with the state's economy adding a cumulative...
ABC 4

Catch ‘The Forgotten Carols’ Live This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY , Utah (Daily Dish) –The Forgotten Carols is back this year with live, on-stage performances across Utah. The story follows a nurse whose life is changed after she meets the character “Uncle John,” a patient who she is taking care of. He tells the nativity story through stories and song, but from the perspective of the little-known characters such as the Innkeeper, the Shepherd, and more. Actor Adrien Swenson talks about the magic of this show and how she has seen it touch so many lives in the years that she’s been a part of it.
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
kmyu.tv

Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
KSLTV

Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
