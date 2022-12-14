Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital
TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
KOMO News
Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
KOMO News
WSP to pull officers out of Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force to focus on violent crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Friday they are pulling law enforcement officers out of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) and diverting those resources to work on solving violent crimes. “The participation in the task force has been important, it...
KOMO News
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested and two guns were recovered following an incident that led to Rainier Beach High School cancelling classes and evacuating on Dec. 13. A 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t a Seattle Public Schools student, was found to be targeting a student...
KOMO News
Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell
Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KOMO News
Search continues for 2nd twin accused of killing man after breaking into his car in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. — A devastated family asked for justice in court on Thursday in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Sean Shea. Twin brothers face a second-degree murder charge each in the attack. Alexander VanDuren, 32, was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon and was held on a $1 million bail.
KOMO News
Lower 65-year sentence for drunk driver who killed 2 bikers, including 1 from Seattle
NEW ORLEANS — A driver who was drunk when he struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans in 2019, killing two, has been re-sentenced to 65 years in prison — down from the 91 years he originally faced. A state appeals court...
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
KOMO News
Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
KOMO News
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
KOMO News
Members of theft ring that stole over $300K nationwide arrested in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators in Lynnwood say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation led to...
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
KOMO News
Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home
A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
KOMO News
Get ready for a lower speed limit in Tacoma starting in January
TACOMA, Wash. — The new year is bringing some changes to the City of Tacoma. Beginning Jan. 1, speed limits will be reduced in all residential streets and four of their Neighborhood Business Districts. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default...
KOMO News
Man found stabbed to death in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an abandoned building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), someone called 911 just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to report finding a dead body on the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers responded and found an “obviously deceased male victim” in an abandoned building.
KOMO News
Body found in abandoned home in Seattle
Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
KOMO News
Lynnwood man gets 2 years in prison after threatening to shoot Black, Hispanic people
SEATTLE — A Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday at U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and for a hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Joey David George, 37, has been in federal custody since he was arrested...
KOMO News
Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle
A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
KOMO News
Seattle Center Monorail to become fully accessible to all, thanks to $15 million grant
SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanks to a $15 million federal grant, the Seattle Center Monorail Station will become fully accessible to all riders under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). "The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle's World's Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to...
