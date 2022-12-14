ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Suspects on loose after shooting in Tacoma's St. Joseph Hospital

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma went into lockdown following a shooting Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 11 p.m., a staff member said they heard a gunshot inside the hospital. Hospital security then found blood and shell casing inside one of the elevators, police said.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Suspected carjacker arrested following pursuit through Kirkland, Bothell

Kirkland police arrested a man Wednesday who they said stole a car, crashed it, and then carjacked a minivan. On Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., police in Kirkland responded to a car crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of NE 124th St and 124th Ave NE. According to police one of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unreported stolen vehicle from a local car dealership that was being detailed when it was stolen.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations

They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Report reveals Snohomish plane crash that killed 4 was test flight

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Saturday detailing new information about the November plane crash that killed four people in Snohomish County. The report includes new photos that show the plane breaking apart in air. The Cessna 208B EX Caravan was a test aircraft...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend

If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shot at after reportedly trying to break into his family's home

A 30-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to break into the home of a family member who had kicked him out. According to police, just before 8:30 a.m. Friday a 27-year-old man called to report that he was armed with a shotgun and that a 30-year-old was trying to break into the home with a shovel.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Get ready for a lower speed limit in Tacoma starting in January

TACOMA, Wash. — The new year is bringing some changes to the City of Tacoma. Beginning Jan. 1, speed limits will be reduced in all residential streets and four of their Neighborhood Business Districts. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man found stabbed to death in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an abandoned building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), someone called 911 just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to report finding a dead body on the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers responded and found an “obviously deceased male victim” in an abandoned building.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA

