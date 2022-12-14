ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location

A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
WARMINSTER, PA
cbwestcourtstreetpress.com

Holiday Events in Doylestown and the Surrounding Areas

The 108th annual tree lighting happened on Friday, November 25. Each year, this event always seems to bring the community together by starting off the holiday season. The evening started out with the Bucks Country Gentleman followed by the CB West Choir. They made everyone cheerful by singing holiday songs and insisting on others to sing along. Following that was the parade and the Frozen sing-along, where we got to see Elsa and Anna welcome Santa, the Grinch, and Mrs. Claus. Later, kids were also able to take pictures with these holiday characters. Then, at approximately 6:45, the town gathered around the Starbucks parking lot to count down the moments before Santa was raised by the firetruck to light the enormous tree. Now for all of December, the tree will stay lit, brightening the center of our town.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem

A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project

The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board votes against donation, approves revised Health and Safety Plan

The Northampton School Board met Monday, December 5 after their 2023 organization meeting with two split decisions on agenda items. When President James Chuss asked whether the board had any questions on agenda items, Vice President John Becker expressed his concerns about the donation of the pocket-sized constitutions from the Moms for Liberty nonprofit organization.
nomadlawyer.org

Reading: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Reading, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Reading Pennsylvania. has a long history and is considered one of the oldest cities in the U.S. It was once home to one of the largest railway systems in the country. In the early 17th century, the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware...
READING, PA
94.5 PST

Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ

Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party

Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”

Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
READING, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
901
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy