The 108th annual tree lighting happened on Friday, November 25. Each year, this event always seems to bring the community together by starting off the holiday season. The evening started out with the Bucks Country Gentleman followed by the CB West Choir. They made everyone cheerful by singing holiday songs and insisting on others to sing along. Following that was the parade and the Frozen sing-along, where we got to see Elsa and Anna welcome Santa, the Grinch, and Mrs. Claus. Later, kids were also able to take pictures with these holiday characters. Then, at approximately 6:45, the town gathered around the Starbucks parking lot to count down the moments before Santa was raised by the firetruck to light the enormous tree. Now for all of December, the tree will stay lit, brightening the center of our town.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO