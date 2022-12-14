Read full article on original website
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Founder, Owner of New Britain Engineering Consultant Firm Remembered for Contributions to His Community
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his constant work in aiding his community through several organizations. Staff writers for The Intelligencer wrote about the man’s contributions to the community. Robert “Bob” D. Gilmore, a Doylestown resident, passed away on Dec. 8 at Doylestown Hospital, one of several...
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
Owners of Yardley Ice House Announce a New Store Opening in Newtown
The popular ice cream and water ice shop is opening a new store in Newtown. A popular ice cream and water ice shop in Bucks County has just announced a new location being opened in a nearby town. The owners of the Yardley Ice House, located at 77 S Main...
New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location
A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
cbwestcourtstreetpress.com
Holiday Events in Doylestown and the Surrounding Areas
The 108th annual tree lighting happened on Friday, November 25. Each year, this event always seems to bring the community together by starting off the holiday season. The evening started out with the Bucks Country Gentleman followed by the CB West Choir. They made everyone cheerful by singing holiday songs and insisting on others to sing along. Following that was the parade and the Frozen sing-along, where we got to see Elsa and Anna welcome Santa, the Grinch, and Mrs. Claus. Later, kids were also able to take pictures with these holiday characters. Then, at approximately 6:45, the town gathered around the Starbucks parking lot to count down the moments before Santa was raised by the firetruck to light the enormous tree. Now for all of December, the tree will stay lit, brightening the center of our town.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
Pints and Pies Neighborhood Pub to Open in Bethlehem Next Spring
The local establishment, which has been operating in Northampton County for the past decade, will take over the former site of 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Renovated Contemporary Home in the Woods of Quakertown
A unique contemporary home in Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, flaunting modern decor in a woodsy environment. Villa Terra is a newly renovated 14-acre estate along the banks of the Cooks Creek in Bucks County. . . Originally built over 82 years ago, this unique house features...
Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
buckscountyherald.com
Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project
The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board votes against donation, approves revised Health and Safety Plan
The Northampton School Board met Monday, December 5 after their 2023 organization meeting with two split decisions on agenda items. When President James Chuss asked whether the board had any questions on agenda items, Vice President John Becker expressed his concerns about the donation of the pocket-sized constitutions from the Moms for Liberty nonprofit organization.
nomadlawyer.org
Reading: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Reading, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Reading Pennsylvania. has a long history and is considered one of the oldest cities in the U.S. It was once home to one of the largest railway systems in the country. In the early 17th century, the Lenape people, also known as the Delaware...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
thevalleyledger.com
SOS Toys for Tots Warehare HELP!NEED of help at our Toys for Tots Warehouse to help sort toys and fill orders
We are in NEED of help at our Toys for Tots Warehouse to help sort toys and fill orders for this weekend,.
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party
Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”
Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
