Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the...
NBC New York
QAnon Believer Who Chased Officer Inside Capitol Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
A QAnon believer who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. A jury found Doug Jensen, of Iowa, guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, in September. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection.
NBC New York
Massive Tech Support Scam Generates $10M, Targets 20,000+, Including in NJ: Feds
Five men were charged in an indictment in connection with a transnational technical support scam that targeted more than 20,000 victims, many of whom were elderly, in the United States and Canada, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Gagan Lamba, 41, and Harshad Madaan, 34, both of New Delhi, India; Jayant Bhatia,...
NBC New York
The FBI Is Worried About a Wave of Cyber Crime Against America's Small Businesses
As more large businesses and corporations invest in cybersecurity tools, hackers are increasingly targeting small and medium-sized businesses, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Michael Sohn said at CNBC's Small Business Playbook event on Wednesday. In 2021, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 847,376 complaints regarding cyberattacks and malicious cyber activity...
Comments / 0