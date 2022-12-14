ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the...
QAnon Believer Who Chased Officer Inside Capitol Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

A QAnon believer who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. A jury found Doug Jensen, of Iowa, guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, in September. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection.
Massive Tech Support Scam Generates $10M, Targets 20,000+, Including in NJ: Feds

Five men were charged in an indictment in connection with a transnational technical support scam that targeted more than 20,000 victims, many of whom were elderly, in the United States and Canada, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Gagan Lamba, 41, and Harshad Madaan, 34, both of New Delhi, India; Jayant Bhatia,...
The FBI Is Worried About a Wave of Cyber Crime Against America's Small Businesses

As more large businesses and corporations invest in cybersecurity tools, hackers are increasingly targeting small and medium-sized businesses, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Michael Sohn said at CNBC's Small Business Playbook event on Wednesday. In 2021, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 847,376 complaints regarding cyberattacks and malicious cyber activity...

