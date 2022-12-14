A QAnon believer who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. A jury found Doug Jensen, of Iowa, guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, in September. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO