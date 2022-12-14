Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Path of Destruction: December 2022 Tornadoes in southeast Louisiana
Three people are dead after a destructive storm system kicks up tornadoes across Louisiana. A recap of stories from WWL-TV in New Orleans in its aftermath.
75 homes damaged from severe weather in Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventy-five homes were damaged and four people were hurt during the severe weather on December 13-14, 2022. Three injuries were reported in Sharkey County and one injury was reported in Hinds County. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), 13 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during those two days. Officials with […]
WWL-TV
Gov. Edwards to tour damage after violent storms, tornadoes
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to tour storm damage across the southern part of the state on Thursday. The governor is scheduled to make stops in Iberia, St. Charles, and Jefferson parishes. Edwards is expected to fly over the affected areas and meet with local officials to get updates on damage assessments and recovery needs.
Nearly 20 twisters confirmed so far
The National Weather Service has already confirmed at least 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi during last week’s outbreak. There are at least seven more reports of damage that’s suspected to be caused by tornadoes. According to National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans, the following tornadoes were...
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
Louisiana, Mississippi families devastated by tornadoes that killed at least 3
A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant...
WAPT
Frigid temperatures could grip Mississippi through Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — The coldest temperatures in more than 30 years are possible in Mississippi beginning late week and going through the Christmas weekend, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. That could mean single digits and winter precipitation as many people are heading out of town and...
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
WDAM-TV
NWS offers safety tips for driving during a tornado
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While severe weather is occurring, it’s best to avoid driving. However, if one must be on the road, a safety procedure to handle an inclement event, like a tornado, would not be an unwelcome idea. Experts say, the faster you act, the better your...
WDAM-TV
A few showers early Saturday with a big Arctic Blast by Christmas Weekend.
This evening will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s. A disturbance will give a chance of a few showers or two on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the low 50s.
themadisonrecord.com
Alabama Defeats Mississippi In High School All-Star Football Game
MOBILE- Two fourth quarter touchdowns enabled a 14-10 come-from-behind by Alabama over Mississippi in the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic played at Whitney Hancock Stadium in Mobile. The Alabama squad struggled for three quarters, but scored twice in the final nine minutes to carve out a four-point victory. The win...
WLOX
Mississippi Antique Galleria officially open for business
We’re not going to warm up much today, especially if we keep a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, and a few light showers are possible. It will be breezy at times with winds from the north. The sky will clear tonight, and we'll likely drop to the low 30s by Sunday morning. A surge of cold air is expected by Christmas Eve. Here's the latest forecast.
wcbi.com
End of the storm, return of the sun
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Overnight, showers and storm rolled through northern Mississippi. For the most part, rain showers have continued while the storms have moved on to the southern half of the state. Good news, the sun will be making a grand appearance soon!. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The rain is expected to...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
wtva.com
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Comments / 0