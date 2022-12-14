Read full article on original website
KSDK
Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A balloon release and vigil were held for a General Manager at Papa John's after being shot and killed on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.
KMOV
Detective Burgoon, known as ‘The Godfather of Homicide,’ retires at age 84
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis detective who has investigated more than 1,000 murders in his decades in law enforcement is retiring. Dubbed “The Godfather of Homicide” Joe Burgoon is calling it quits at the age of 84!. He was honored by his friends and...
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
Major traffic backups on I-270 near I-64 in St. Louis County
Drivers may experience delays Friday morning on Interstate 270 near Interstate 64 as authorities investigate a crash.
FOX2now.com
‘Christmas in the Streets’ spreads holiday cheer in North St. Louis County
Several police departments, Cardinals baseball legends and others in the St. Louis community teamed up to spread some holiday cheer Saturday. ‘Christmas in the Streets’ spreads holiday cheer …. Several police departments, Cardinals baseball legends and others in the St. Louis community teamed up to spread some holiday cheer...
FOX2now.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
Police: Man follows woman out of St. Ann store, robs her at gunpoint
Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week.
St. Ann police say new Flock cameras helped arrest robbery suspect
ST ANN, Mo. — St. Ann police shared the stunning video. They say a neighbor's surveillance camera caught an armed man in the act Monday afternoon when he ran up to a house, stole a woman's purse then hopped in a silver Jeep and sped off. "Very dangerous. She...
Delivery driver found passed out on drugs in St. Louis County
The Ballwin Police Department found a delivery driver passed out behind the wheel of the parked vehicle.
KSDK
Metro East family without vehicle due to damage leaving Hertz lot
A Metro East family says they're without a car this winter. The Brothertons said they have had very little luck working with the car rental company.
One injured in an early house fire, St. Charles
A fire broke out early this morning at a home near St. Charles, injuring one person.
Former employee admits to Molotov cocktail attack at St. Charles restaurant 2021
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A disgruntled former employee admitted on Tuesday to attacking a St. Charles restaurant with a Molotov cocktail in 2021. According to a press release, 25-year-old Rashaad Cotton, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of attempting to commit arson.
KMOV
Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
I-Team: Grieving parents pushing for camp regulations to keep other children safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — TJ Mister’s words are immortalized on a bench in his honor outside Bayless Elementary School. “We do not give up even if we're sad. We do not give up. Never.”. They’ve taken on new meaning for his parents, Olga and Trey Mister, since...
Alleged rape victim calls Mehlville School District's handling of abused student's lawsuit 'disgusting'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When Brandon Holbrook met his alleged 14-year-old victim, he had just come off a five-month suspension from the Mehlville School District’s substitute teaching list, according to court documents filed this month. The district removed the 30-year-old from its substitute teaching list in November...
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
Food Network star and "Flavortown" mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
