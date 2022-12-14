ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

