San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
Mets sign former All-Star catcher as free agency spending continues
Even after signing a huge free agency class headlined by Justin Verlander, the Mets aren’t done making offseason additions. New York came to terms with a former All-Star as they look to improve behind the plate. FanSided’s Robert Murray was the first to report that Omar Narvaez and the...
theScore
Report: Dodgers actively pursuing trade for center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers are actively pursuing an upgrade at center field after non-tendering Cody Bellinger earlier this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bellinger wound up signing a one-year, $17.5-million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers are seemingly attempting to reset their luxury-tax penalties, which increase...
Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline
Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I know I can still play. I know I […] The post Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency
Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal
The Baltimore Orioles made their first splash in free agency on Thursday, adding an All-Star talent to their middle-infield setup. According to Jon Heyman, the Orioles and free-agent second baseman Adam Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that’s expected to be worth a total of $8 million. Via Heyman on Twitter: “Adam […] The post Orioles sign former All-Star infielder to 1-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Lakers’ reported stance on Russell Westbrook trade revealed
Russell Westbrook has come off the bench in all but three games this season, and it seems he is no longer being blamed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Not only that, but the team may view him as an important part of their short-term future. Sam Amick of The Athletic was told by a... The post Lakers’ reported stance on Russell Westbrook trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Jeff Passan. The deal is reportedly worth $177 million over 7 years, per Russell Dorsey. Swanson was linked to a number of teams throughout free agency, but the star shortstop has finally found his new home. Swanson was an exciting prospect […] The post Dansby Swanson, Cubs agree to 7-year, $177M contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JD Martinez, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $10M contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers and JD Martinez have reportedly come to terms on a 1-year, $10 million contract, per Jeff Passan. LA has preferred to hand out short-term deals in free agency. Martinez will provide plenty of offense and can play the outfield or DH. The Dodgers were connected to Dansby Swanson up until he […] The post JD Martinez, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $10M contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
RUMOR: Jacob deGrom’s latest health whispers will make Rangers fans hyped
Jacob deGrom was one of the most coveted arms in this year’s free agency. After all, he’s been one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB over the past nine seasons for the New York Mets. Thus, the Texas Rangers pulled out all the stops to acquire his services, signing deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract two weeks ago.
NBA Player Tyrell Terry Announces Retirement at 22 Due to "Anxiety This Sport Has Caused Me"
Watch: Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020. Tyrell Terry has fallen out of love with basketball. The NBA free-agent guard announced his retirement from the sport on his Instagram page Dec. 15. "This message is a very difficult one to share and an...
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
Kadarius Toney’s Week 15 status vs. Texans will excite Chiefs fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the next team to clinch a playoff berth in Week 15. They will face the Houston Texans with the chance to become the AFC West champions simply by picking up the win. The latest injury update to wide receiver Kadarius Toney suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will have an easier time against Houston.
Seahawks Cut Recently Signed Veteran Running Back On Thursday
When the Seattle Seahawks signed running back Wayne Gallman on Dec. 6th, it ostensibly breathed life back into his career. The former fourth-round draft pick hadn't been on an NFL field this season, and seemed to have an opportunity with Kenneth Walker injured. Unfortunately for ...
