Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sip & Stroll through the Village of Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - On December 15, the Village of Wauwatosa is hosting an event filled with treats, samples, specials and discounts during their Holiday Sip & Stroll. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of the event at Black Twig Bakery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
City Sproose; beer brewed from Milwaukee Christmas Tree
MILWAUKEE - Black Husky Brewing has released the 2022 City Sproose, a beer brewed with boughs from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree. This is the third year in a row that the city's Department of Public Works Forestry. Services Division has partnered with the Riverwest brewery to produce the...
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
CBS 58
Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter
MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The joy of gifting books
MILWAUKEE - Give the gift of literacy this holiday season and shop local while doing it! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with a few local bookshops to pick up your next favorite read.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: The Boxer Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St, is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s just like coming home’
WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
radiomilwaukee.org
A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
radiomilwaukee.org
Milwaukee Athletic Club gets a $70 million renovation
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we check back for an update on another building we previously discussed — the Milwaukee Athletic Club, fresh off a $70 million renovation. The MAC is another project of Josh Jeffers, a Milwaukee real-estate developer who specializes in restoring historic buildings. The club at 758 N. Broadway was originally built in 1916 and has retained much of its original charm during the reconstruction.
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
wuwm.com
Waukesha gets OK on short, but critical stretch of its Lake Michigan pipeline
The City of Waukesha could start breaking ground on a short, but critical stretch of water pipeline in just a matter of weeks, thanks to a Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors decision Thursday afternoon. Waukesha is well on its way to complete a 35-mile pipeline that will convey Lake Michigan...
Jalopnik
Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
WISN
'Dancing Chuck,' video dance star, celebrates 100th birthday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — His footwork has made him famous. He's "Dancing Chuck" Franzke, a soon-to-be 100-year-old World War II veteran known for the viral dance videos that have earned him fans worldwide. "I hate to say this because it sounds like bragging, but they think I'm nice," Franzke told...
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
