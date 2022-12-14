ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sip & Stroll through the Village of Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - On December 15, the Village of Wauwatosa is hosting an event filled with treats, samples, specials and discounts during their Holiday Sip & Stroll. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of the event at Black Twig Bakery.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Sproose; beer brewed from Milwaukee Christmas Tree

MILWAUKEE - Black Husky Brewing has released the 2022 City Sproose, a beer brewed with boughs from the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree. This is the third year in a row that the city's Department of Public Works Forestry. Services Division has partnered with the Riverwest brewery to produce the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: The Cellar

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. The Cellar is about to celebrate its 160th birthday after serving...
OAK CREEK, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter

MILWAUKEE - The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids. MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages. "We are anticipating giving over 240 families,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The joy of gifting books

MILWAUKEE - Give the gift of literacy this holiday season and shop local while doing it! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with a few local bookshops to pick up your next favorite read.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: The Boxer Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St, is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s just like coming home’

WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
WAUKESHA, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Milwaukee Athletic Club gets a $70 million renovation

On this week's Urban Spelunking, we check back for an update on another building we previously discussed — the Milwaukee Athletic Club, fresh off a $70 million renovation. The MAC is another project of Josh Jeffers, a Milwaukee real-estate developer who specializes in restoring historic buildings. The club at 758 N. Broadway was originally built in 1916 and has retained much of its original charm during the reconstruction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jalopnik

Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'Dancing Chuck,' video dance star, celebrates 100th birthday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — His footwork has made him famous. He's "Dancing Chuck" Franzke, a soon-to-be 100-year-old World War II veteran known for the viral dance videos that have earned him fans worldwide. "I hate to say this because it sounds like bragging, but they think I'm nice," Franzke told...
WAUKESHA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI

