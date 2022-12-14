Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother...
WESH
Wrong-way driver dies, injures others in crash on State Road 417
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has died after crashing head-on into another car while traveling the wrong way on State Road 417 early Saturday morning. FHP was called to the area of SR-417 northbound, just south of University Boulevard, around 3:42 a.m. for the...
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Lakeland At Sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Lakeland Friday evening. According to police, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to a residence in the 5500
Missing Florida teen found dead hours after disappearing, deputies say
A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
Lakeland 12-year-old shot, killed after finding gun at friend’s house during sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy lost his life Friday night after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5500 block of Starling Loop around 7 p.m. for reports of a child that was shot.
click orlando
Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
click orlando
Body ID’d as man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies identified a body found over two weeks ago in a swampy area in Kissimmee as a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day. On Dec. 1, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies found an unidentified body about one mile...
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
click orlando
Man found dead at DeLand home after fight with resident, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – The sheriff’s office in Volusia County is looking into the death of a man in a DeLand-area home. Deputies said Daniel Dangerfield, 43, was found unresponsive at a home on Third Avenue Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police...
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
click orlando
Volusia deputies seek man accused of impersonating power worker, robbing senior at gunpoint
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they said impersonated a power worker before approaching and robbing an 87-year-old with a handgun in his DeLand garage. The sheriff’s office said the robbery occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Twin Oaks Drive....
click orlando
Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation. A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by...
click orlando
2 teens hit by vehicle near high school in Altamonte Springs, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two 14-year-old girls were hit by a vehicle early Friday near Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. The department said the crash happened on Sand Lake Road, just west of State Road 434, around 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
WESH
Man dies after head-on collision with semitruck in Osceola County
A man is dead after a head-on collision Thursday morning with a semitruck in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Osceola Polk Line Road, in the area of Sandy Ridge Drive, when he veered into oncoming traffic. Officials...
click orlando
Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty. Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit. [TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to...
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
Comments / 0