Madison, VA

NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO offers property checks for the holidays

Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Scottsville Town Council holds public forum on proposed apartment complex

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville Town Council met on Monday night, Dec. 12, to discuss the potential renovation of a former tire factory and hear from the public. Echelon, a developer, is proposing to turn the building into a 200 unit apartment complex. It has agreed that 20% of the units would be affordable and it would give $200k to the town for sidewalks.
WHSV

VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

