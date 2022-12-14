Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local fugitive apprehended in NevadaTracy LeicherReno, NV
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving its adopting fees through the holidays, but before you give your loved one a furry friend as a gift, remember that adding a new member to the family is a big commitment. The goal of the CASPCA is to find permanent...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run. Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower. Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the...
theriver953.com
SCSO offers property checks for the holidays
Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors extends $3k sign-on bonus for county police and fire
ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to extend a $3,000 sign-on bonus for Albemarle County Fire and Police Departments. The departments say it’s played a key role in the recruitment process. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve actually reduced by half the number...
NBC12
Hanover family looking for answers after baby Jesus stolen from display
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - People driving down Atlee Station Road in Hanover County may notice a sign one neighbor posted after part of their holiday display was stolen earlier this month. Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Saturday morning structure fire destroys mobile home in Schuyler
A trailer home that caught fire on the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler early Saturday morning was declared a complete loss. Albemarle County fire units arrived at the scene of the 3:09 a.m. fire and found the home’s only occupant had evacuated safely with no injuries. The...
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
‘Divine intervention’: Heading home from holiday event, Fredericksburg Lieutenant dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman during mental health crisis
A chance encounter on Falmouth Bridge this week led to two officers from the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg Police saving a young woman from a suicide attempt.
NBC 29 News
ACPD’s Santa Patrol spreads holiday joy
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia got a holiday surprise on Monday Night, Dec. 12. The Albemarle County Police Department and foundation teamed up with Santa, the Grinch, and his elves to spread some Christmas joy. Southwood was just one stop...
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
NBC 29 News
UVA Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to patients through Season’s Treatings event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Santa Claus made a special trip to see kids at the UVA Children’s Hospital along with hundreds of toys to bring some holiday cheer for this year’s Season’s Treatings event. “The most important part of this holiday season is so we have the...
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford
PHOTOS: Two suspects in shoplifting and assaulting store employees in Stafford. The public’s assistance is needed once more to catch two individuals who have shoplifted and assaulted store staff twice. On December 6th, at approximately 8:58 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a call of a larceny at Old...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
NBC 29 News
Scottsville Town Council holds public forum on proposed apartment complex
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville Town Council met on Monday night, Dec. 12, to discuss the potential renovation of a former tire factory and hear from the public. Echelon, a developer, is proposing to turn the building into a 200 unit apartment complex. It has agreed that 20% of the units would be affordable and it would give $200k to the town for sidewalks.
NBC 29 News
Former UVA Health Employees file lawsuit over 2021 vaccination policy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Six former employees have filed a class action lawsuit against UVA Health System over a 2021 policy. The policy required all employees to receive a COVID shot. UVA created a list of religious faiths that it believed opposed the vaccination. The lawsuit claims employees of those...
cbs19news
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
NBC 29 News
Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
