Zachary, LA

wbrz.com

State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police. It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes,...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
WWL-TV

Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'

KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
KILLONA, LA
WAFB

One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m. No other details are available. This is a developing story. Please...
ZACHARY, LA

