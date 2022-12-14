Read full article on original website
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford...
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police. It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes,...
BR firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter died on Saturday, Dec. 17, while on duty. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Captain Walker L. Hill died after suffering a medical emergency. Captain Hill began his career with BRFD in 1998 and was promoted to the role of...
Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
Victim identified in St. Mary Parish courthouse shooting
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The victim of the fatal shooting at the St. Mary Parish courthouse on Dec. 12 has been identified. Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the incident. Louisiana State Police said Williams engaged in a struggle with a St....
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
Three caught in Livingston Parish after chase involving reported stolen vehicle
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase after trying to get a Dodge Journey to stop. LPSO said the attempted traffic stop was initiated on I-12 west near the Walker/Port Vincent exit. “The vehicle had been reported stolen...
Driver shoots himself during encounter with Gonzales police officer after crash, sheriff says
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver who flipped a sportscar shot himself while being questioned by a Gonzales police officer after a crash, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Police say it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The sheriff identified...
18-year-old man dies after slamming into oncoming truck, State Police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – An 18-year-old man died when he crashed into an oncoming truck. State Police said Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro south on La. 16 near Simms Road “at a high rate of speed” around 3 p.m. Thursday and tried to pass several vehicles at a curve in the road.
Bicyclist struck by car dies in hospital after Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD - A 59-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a car on LA-42 Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Perry Winder was biking down Giles Road near LA-42 around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he tried to turn left onto LA-42 and he was hit by an oncoming car. Winder...
Killona woman killed in tornado was the 'life of the party'
KILLONA, La. — A tornado that touched down in St. Charles Parish claimed the life of a Killona woman described by her family as a pillar in the community and life of the party. Allison Alexander, 56, was found outside near the remains of what once was her home...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist killed in an accident on Airline Highway has been identified by officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Carl Dawson II, 30, was traveling on Prescott Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Challenger traveling on Airline Highway. The coroner's office...
One killed in Zachary motorcycle crash, officials say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person died after a fatal motorcycle crash early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning. Emergency officials say it happened in the 9400 block of Port Hudson-Pride Road, not far from Plank Road, just after 7 a.m. No other details are available. This is a developing story. Please...
