ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Boston man dies 4 days after being struck by car in Tewksbury

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

An investigation remains ongoing.

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday, four days after he was struck by a car on Main Street in Tewksbury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

The victim was identified by authorities as William Snelbaker of Boston.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Snelbaker was hit Friday, Dec. 9, shortly after 5 p.m. by a Lexus sedan, which was traveling north on Main Street at the time, a release from the district attorney’s office noted.

A medical helicopter transported Snelbaker to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 31-year-old driver of the Lexus, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, remained at the scene.

The district attorney’s office and Tewksbury police are still investigating the crash in coordination with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police: Truck delivering dumpster strikes, kills man in Franklin

No charges have been filed, however, the incident remains under investigation, police said. A man was hit and killed Friday by a truck delivering a dumpster, according to Franklin police. Franklin police and fire responded to a report of a person not breathing at XPO Logistics at 176 Grove St.,...
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston

Watch: Car drives into an abandoned house in Lynn

The car crashed into the home after careening through an intersection. An odd car crash was caught on camera in Lynn Friday morning when an SUV plowed through an abandoned home, according to officials. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Boston Street in Lynn and the car appeared...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Teen arrested after girl reportedly grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

The suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. A 19-year-old was arrested after a girl was reportedly grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon in Jamaica Plain.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence

BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned.  He has been with the force since 1997. 
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest two men after foot chase

SHREWSBURY – Two men have been arrested following a foot chase today in Shrewsbury. Luis Santos, 56, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and multiple civil motor vehicle violations.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston

Victim IDed in murder probe involving suspect who dove from window

Michael Perry, 37, faces a murder charge for allegedly killing 43-year-old Jose Aponte in his Roxbury apartment. Boston police have identified the victim in a Lower Roxbury killing Sunday as 43-year-old Jose Aponte. Police arrested the murder suspect, 37-year-old Michael Perry, after discovering Aponte’s body during a resident well-being check...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

16-year-old driver killed in fatal Stoughton car crash identified

The crash happened on Summer Street. A 16-year-old driver was killed in a single-car crash in Stoughton overnight, authorities say. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton, Wednesday afternoon. He was found dead at the scene of the crash. The DA’s...
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston

Police: 14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in Roxbury

The boy is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. A 14-year-old from Roxbury is facing multiple charges after Boston police say he was found this week to be carrying a loaded handgun. Police said members of the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force stopped...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

27-year-old woman killed in crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton

The crash occurred in the breakdown lane on Wednesday evening. State police are investigating a crash on the Mass. Pike that left a 27-year-old woman from West Springfield dead on Wednesday evening. Police said troopers responded to the report of the crash on I-90 westbound in Charlton around 5:10 p.m....
CHARLTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy