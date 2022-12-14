ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer, why their gifts are priceless

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
It’s a busy time for Wendy Wight and her team of volunteers at Priceless Gift Toy Store.

“So far, we’ve served 3,000 kids,” she said.

It’s part of the larger nonprofit group Together We Can Make a Difference.

“It’s a partnership that started 17 years ago with St. Vincent DePaul and the community, and we’ve got so many partners now. It’s just really been a blessing,” Wight said.

Each Christmas season, the nonprofit serves several thousand Jackson residents with recycled, home-made and new toys, plus hundreds of gift bags of personal care items.

“We’ve got stuffed animals. We’ve got books sorted by reading level. We’ve got puzzles, games, some music, movies, beanie babies, hats and scarves,” Wight said. “We would really like to be part of your Christmas celebration.”

It’s a major undertaking.

Every year, they look for volunteers that can help starting in September.

Stuffed animals at the Priceless Toy Gift Store

Phyllis Tschabrun has answered that call for more than a decade.

“I volunteer here, and I probably been here for 13, 14 years,” she said. “I’ve seen more and more volunteers coming and more and more donations. It just grows all the time. I love it there.”

As they wrap up their 17th year, here is how you can use their services.

“The address is 730 Tomlinson St. We’re parking in the back of the building this year, and if you’re a parent and don’t have an appointment, we’ll help you between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the 14th,” Wight said.

If you can’t make it Wednesday, the final opportunity is on Thursday.

“Come out. Get in line. We’ll give you a bag and fill it up. Merry Christmas,” Wight said.

