Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts, Day 5: Nintendo Switch OLED

12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Nintendo Switch OLED Tara Jacoby/Nintendo

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The popular carol "12 Days of Christmas" is a collection of gifts that sound pretty terrible to be on the receiving end on. I mean, who amongst us drinks enough dairy to justify eight maids a milking? It sounds like an absolute nightmare if you're lactose intolerant. Still, there's nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we're happy to present Reviewed's 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter for all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

For eight more days, we'll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise our favorite finds of the year. Yesterday, we proposed the Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle , the secret to perfect morning brews. On day three, we proposed you step up your sleeping game with the popular Gravity Weighted Blanket . On day two, we recommended a beautiful lab-grown diamond ring from Blue Nile. Before that on day one, we recommended some seriously stupendous Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones . Day five is a game console with nearly universal appeal, that you can play anywhere and everywhere.

► Need more Christmas gift ideas? Here are the best Christmas gifts for anyone on your list

Reviewed's Christmas Gift of the Day: Nintendo Switch OLED

12 Days of Christmas Gifts: Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo/Reviewed

It's hard to remember a time before the Nintendo Switch. After the slow death of the Wii U, Nintendo came back with a vengeance with a device that was both a powerful portable and an immersive home console. In October of 2021, Nintendo released an upgrade to its console, the Nintendo Switch OLED which packs a big, beautiful and most of all bright screen. Our reviewers found the latest iteration Switch console to be one of the best consoles out there with a catalog of exclusives that's hard to beat.

Every game you play on it hits a little harder, with better clarity, more vivid colors and seriously immersive brightness. It provides visual upgrades to the console's best offerings like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey . Titles rife with colors like Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land take on an almost cinematic quality with a screen that takes full advantage of these games' natural vibrance. Even old classics like Super Mario World and Starfox 64 feel new again on the console's seven-inch OLED screen. If for some reason you're a gamer who hasn't jumped on the bandwagon, there's never been a better time with the Nintendo Switch OLED. Nab one for yourself, or for the gamer who loves to get their fix anywhere (even on the toilet, no judgments).

$350 at Amazon

More 2022 holiday gift guides

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Reviewed's 12 Days of Christmas Gifts, Day 5: Nintendo Switch OLED