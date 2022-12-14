City to review its STR ordinance Subhead

Why it's being changed and what it means ahead of Tuesday meeting

Wed, 12/14/2022

The Fredericksburg City Council will amend its ordinance on short-term rentals soon. Property owners were notified of upcoming changes after a court ruling that challenged its residency requirements.

In August, The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit — the District Court which oversees Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi — ruled on a case involving three constitutional challenges to New Orleans’s regulation of short-term rentals (STRs). This involved a residency requirement imposed by the city (Hignell-Stark v. The City of New Orleans, 46 F. 4th 317 – Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit 2022).

The case explained

The City of New Orleans adopted an STR licensing process in April of 2017 that, over the course of time, proved to move its housing market significantly, with STRs expanding into residential neighborhoods.

Due to the influx of STRs, housing for residents became less affordable. This factor and others identified in a market study prompted the city to revise its licensing regime in 2019.

The city imposed a requirement that in order to operate an STR or be granted a license, the property had to be the owner’s primary residence.

The restriction was enforced by requiring applicants to provide a homestead exemption for the property they wished to rent to tenants. Under Louisiana law, a homeowner may receive this exemption only for his primary residence.

The plaintiffs in the case claimed that the residency requirement violated the dormant Commerce Clause because it discriminated against interstate commerce (the Commerce Clause, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution.)

Because the residency requirement went against the Commerce Clause, as well as interstate commerce regulations, it seemed easy to defeat.

But it was found the residency requirement could survive by pursuing the city’s objectives (preventing nuisances, maintaining affordable housing and protecting neighborhoods’ residential character) by using nondiscriminatory, reasonable alternatives instead of imposing “discriminatory and unconstitutional requirements.”

To achieve the city’s goal, it could escalate enforcement efforts, increasing the chance of punishment on STR owners whose guests violate quality-of-life regulations, which would give the owners an incentive to prevent nuisances and fund increased enforcement.

The city could also take away the licenses of repeat offenders, taking action and drawing a defining line.

Fredericksburg seeks alternatives

For this reason, residency requirements imposed on STR owners were found to be a restriction of interstate commerce and unconstitutional, the Fredericksburg City Council has decided to pursue alternatives to residency requirements on STRs.

Fredericksburg’s April 1, 2022 rewrite of its STR ordinance, which specifies the main home of an STR-B&B or an STR-accessory must be the principal residence of the owner of the home, has been determined unconstitutional (Hignell- Stark v. The City of New Orleans.)

Council meeting

The Fredericksburg City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 to review a recommendation to establish an alternative to its existing residency requirement.

The meeting will be held at the Law Enforcement Center, 1601 East Main Street and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube. com/@FredericksburgTexasUSA/streams.