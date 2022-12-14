ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sgz0S_0jiFeyyt00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were set for a subdued open on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of the much-anticipated interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The central bank is widely expected to hike the fed-funds rate by half a percentage point to 4.25-4.50%. The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices grew at their slowest pace in about a year in November, sparking an early rally on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) jumping as much as 2.8% to a three-month high.

The benchmark index, however, closed sharply off its high on concerns over the central bank remaining aggressive.

"The stock market will reward improving inflation for a while. We're still in the sevens (inflation rates), and I think you can get down to fours without unemployment rising but it's going to be very difficult to get back to the target rate," said Andrew Slimmon, managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.

"The market knows that the forward indicators like yield curve are flashing a warning that the economy could run into a tougher go in the future, and it suggests that we could be setting up for earnings problems in addition."

The U.S. central bank has raised its policy rate by 375 basis points so far this year to a 3.75-4.00% range from near zero, the fastest rate hikes since the 1980s.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley are expecting it to increase rates by another 25 basis points at its February meeting, but see no increases thereafter, leaving the peak fed-funds rate at 4.625%.

In contrast, money market participants are expecting two more 25 basis-point hikes next year, taking the terminal rate to 4.82% by May 2023.

Concerns over an economic downturn, due to aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and other major central banks, have hammered the appetite for risk assets such as equities, while boosting demand for the safe-haven dollar .

For the year, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) have lost 15.7% and 28%, respectively, and are on track for their worst yearly performance since the financial crisis in 2008.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 1 points, or 0%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.5 points, or 0.15%.

Among stocks, Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) slipped 1.3% in premarket trading after a Goldman Sachs analyst trimmed the price target for the electric vehicle maker's stock.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) jumped 3.9% as the Atlanta-based carrier is expecting to nearly double its profit next year, while Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) lost 1.2% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

(This story has been corrected to say interest rate instead of rates in paragraph 1)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy