ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztlj1_0jiFeoOr00

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the restaurant labor market remains tight coming out of the pandemic, the owners of a local fried chicken spot are switching up the way their business operates in an attempt to keep workers from flying the coop. The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter

A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy