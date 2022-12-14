Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the restaurant labor market remains tight coming out of the pandemic, the owners of a local fried chicken spot are switching up the way their business operates in an attempt to keep workers from flying the coop. The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.