Missoula, MT

Construction forces changes on Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge

By MTN News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - There will be partial closures in place for the next two days that will affect motorists and pedestrians who use the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

Sletten Construction crews will do gusset plate replacement on the bridge starting Wednesday and ending by the time businesses close Thursday.

A single lane of southbound traffic will remain open and northbound traffic will be rerouted to Madison Street.

The west side shared-use path will also be closed while this work is completed while the east side path will remain open.

The work will primarily take place under the bridge and crews may not be visible from above.

