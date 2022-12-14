ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Caught: Kings Mountain suspect shot into Bessemer City home

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
 3 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Kings Mountain man wanted for shooting into a home filled with people has been arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls in October regarding gunshots around 2:40 a.m. at a home on Tryon Courthouse Road where a resident said someone had shot into their home.

Over the course of the investigation Kings Mountain resident Dectorious Alexander, 31, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued.

He was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, and faces charges including possessing a gun as a felon.

Records showed that he is currently in jail on a $60,000 bond and awaiting trial.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

