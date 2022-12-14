ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

tmpresale.com

CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat

From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Full list of Chicago Restaurant Week participating Restaurants released

It’s almost 2023, which means Chicago Restaurant Week will be here soon! From January 20th through February 5th, you’ll be able to find steep discounts at hundreds of Chicago restaurants. Choose Chicago released a full list of 2023’s participating restaurants in Chicago Restaurant Week. Some notables include Carnivale,...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Inside Fat Rosie’s New Naperville location

In Naperville, where city officials have craved to create a restaurant row of their own, Fat Rosie’s is growing up. The Mexican restaurant opened four years ago, the fourth location — Frankfort opened in 2015, and Lincolnshire and Schaumburg followed. The Naperville location opened four years ago. On Thursday, staff moved across the street to a larger location with a new menu helmed by venerable Mexican chef Dudley Nieto.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

First-ever Puerto Rican Christmas Market launched in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center launched its first-ever Puerto Rican Christmas Market.It's a free event that offers live traditional music, photo opportunities, a Christmas tree lighting and ornament making.It's all an effort to boost business along Paseo Boricua, or Division Street, just east of Humboldt Park.The market is open every weekend at Mercado del Pueblo from now until Jan. 6.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint

When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

See how much rain last night’s system dumped on Chicago area

Chicago’s NOT BEEN ALONE in the country with its gray skies and heavy precip of the past 24 hours. It’s been 7 days since the sun has shone in any significant way here in Chicago (there were brief peeks of sun this morning before clouds thickened). A list...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN

