ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEI Sports Radio

Ex-WR Greg Jennings says he’s never seen somebody protect a teammate like Nelson Agholor

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vz44_0jiFeR3200

Nelson Agholor came to the rescue.

During the first quarter of the Patriots 27-13 win Monday over the Cardinals, DeVante Parker took a hit to the head while coming down with a contested reception. As the Patriots hurried back to the line for their next play, Parker was clearly struggling to stand. Despite Parker’s wobbling, the on-field officials didn’t stop play so he could be evaluated for a concussion.

That’s when Agholor stepped in. The veteran wideout frantically called for the referees to blow their whistles, and finally they did, when Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury challenged Parker’s catch.

“I care about my guys, and we know that that’s a serious thing,” Agholor told reporters after the game.

Agholor’s actions earned widespread praise from all corners of the NFL world, including many players and ex-players. Greg Jennings, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and currently works as an analyst for FS1, said Tuesday he’s never seen another player act in the same heroic manner as Agholor.

“Nelson Agholor, unbelievable job, man. Way to be there for your brother. That doesn’t happen enough,” he said. “Forget the refs. Forget somebody outside of who we are, and who’s on the field seeing it. We all see one another. … We don’t see the full of it, but you can kind of get the gist of, ‘A guy is discombobulated.’ But the first question you ask is, ‘You good?’ Naturally the response of almost anyone, unanimously, is, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m good.’ I’ve never seen a guy do that.”

That’s high praise, and shows the apparent camaraderie among Patriots players. The NFL and NFLPA announced Tuesday they were launching an investigation into why the game wasn’t stopped.

Agholor should be their star witness.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son

NFL analyst Cris Carter recently shared that he had a revealing conversation a few years ago with Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady said he worried even then that his son wouldn’t be able to walk away from football. Carter made these comments on the Up and Adams Show. “The night before the game (Chiefs Read more... The post Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LANCASTER, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
The Comeback

Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job

Over the past few years, the NFL’s roughing the passer penalty has become one of the most controversial calls in the game with several high-profile decisions igniting quite a heated debate about how the penalty is enforced. And one former NFL pass-rushing great has a way to fix it – allow him to make all Read more... The post Clay Matthews wants one special NFL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

New Details Emerge After NFL Player's Surprising Release

The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in a very weird fashion on Thursday. According to Rich Cimini, Parks wasn't at practice on Wednesday for a "non-injury related" reason but then practiced on Thursday before he got released. The Jets are hoping to get him back on their practice...
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Owners Reportedly Make Decision On Bills Stadium

NFL owners reportedly agreed on a decision for the Buffalo Bills' stadium during yesterday's owners meeting in Dallas. League owners reportedly approved both short-term and long-term leases for the Bills' developing stadium situation, per Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News. The team will operate under a year-to-year lease at...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Former NBA First Round Pick

On Thursday, former first-round pick Tyrell Terry posted an emotional message announcing his retirement from the game of basketball. In the long-winded social media post, Terry described the crushing anxiety that came along with some of the "darkest times" of his life — causing him to lose his love for the sport.
wearebuffalo.net

Miami Radio Host: Buffalo Probably Shouldn’t Have a Football Team

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) this Saturday night, form what is sure to be one of the most memorable NFL games in recent memory. That's because the forecast in Orchard Park is calling for lake effect snow and windy conditions. A lake effect snow warning will be in effect for Erie County on Friday night and lasting until Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy