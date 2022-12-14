Wausau West boys hockey stays unbeaten in WVC with victory over D.C. Everest

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Grant Wincentsen scored twice, and Judah Leder and Mason Debroux each had a goal and an assist as the Wausau West boys hockey team defeated D.C. Everest 5-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday the Greenheck Ice Arena.

Wincentsen and D.C. Everest’s Carson Oertel exchanged goals in the first period before the Warriors blew the game open with four goals in the second period, three in the first six minutes.

Wincentsen, Thomas Gerum, Leder and DeBroux scored in the flurry as West took control.

West is now 6-3 and 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while D.C. Everest falls to 3-3 and 1-2 in the Valley.

Both teams return to action Thursday. West hosts Stevens Point at Marathon Park, and D.C. Everest will be back at Greenheck to take on Marshfield.

Warriors 5, Evergreens 1

Wausau West 1 4 0 – 5

D.C. Everest 1 0 0 – 1

First period:

1. WW, Grant Wincentsen (Judah Leder), 1:08; 2. DC, Carson Oertel (Kole Kess, Cole Van Syke), pp., 13:21.

Second period: 3. WW, Wincentsen (Caden Bohlin), 1:41; 4. WW, Thomas Gerum, 4:48; 5. WW, Leder (Mason Debroux, Grant Halmstad), sh., 6:09; 6. WW, Debroux (Brody Brimacombe), 16:56.

Saves: DC, Griffin Bunnell 34; WW, Parks Guenther 22.

Records: D.C. Everest 3-3, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 6-3, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.