Expect a Very Cold Day in Shreveport When The Cajuns Play in The Independence Bowl
If you're driving north next Friday to see the Cajuns play in the Independence Bowl, you're going to want to dress very warmly. A very strong cold front, an Arctic Blast, is pushing further southward and much of Louisiana will feel it by the end of next week. The forecast...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino
It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
Mississippi casino company to take control of closed La. property
A Mississippi company with locations in Vicksburg and Tunica is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino...
Watch ‘Patty The Robot’ Serving Food in Bossier Restaurant
I might be late to the party here, but robots are beginning to move into the mainstream. I had my first robot server this week and thought it was so fun. My son wanted me to check out the burgers at Patty Shack on Barksdale in Bossier City. So we went there on Wednesday and I got quite a surprise.
KTBS
Stories from the Heart: Holly the Christmas Dog
SHREVEPORT, La. - Just in time for Christmas, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has another touching edition of Stories from the Heart. This morning, Rick introduces us to Holly the Christmas Dog. If you're interested in adopting one of Holly's puppies, visit The Provenance Puppies Facebook page.
I Just Had the Best Birria Pizza Inside of a Gas Station in Bossier
I Will Never Forget the First Time I Tried La Reyna Del Sur. The taco shop has a taco truck that will show up to some fun events and one day they came to my apartment complex. The line was so long, it was like everyone knew how delicious this place was except me. So I got in line along with everyone else and the taco truck did not disappoint.
KTBS
Benton online business quadruples sales in second year
BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas. "A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really...
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
q973radio.com
Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?
You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
ktalnews.com
Caddo schools will ‘Ring the Bell’ for children affected by Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell (District 12) will host an event to spread Christmas cheer to students affected by Tuesday’s tornado. Bell and others will be at CPSB central office, 1961 Midway Ave. in Shreveport, on Monday from 8 a.m. until...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town
NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said. “A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement. The...
