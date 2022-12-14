ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: How Facebook's Metaverse is changing the virtual reality market

By Andy Giersher
 4 days ago

Matt Wren, Co-Founder and Chief Tech Officer at BundlAR joins us to discuss the future of V/R and A/R technologies. He also talks about how Facebook parent - Meta is poised to dominate in the Metaverse.

