thedigitalfix.com
Margot Robbie prepared for Babylon by partying non-stop
Getting into character can be tough, but Margot seemed to have a great time in drama movie Babylon. To prepare for the thriller movie about the excesses of Hollywood, she essentially just partied for two weeks, constantly on the look out for her next session. “I would always have friends,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Screenwriter says he was prevented from boarding Delta flight ‘because I’m Black’
A Black screenwriter flying home from an Emmys award ceremony in Los Angeles says he was prevented from boarding a Delta flight while a group of white passengers were waved through. Darnell Walker, a children’s TV writer and documentary maker, said he arrived at the gate at Los Angeles International Airport 17 minutes before it was due to depart for Boston on Monday. Mr Walker said in a viral Twitter thread he was told by the gate attendant that he was too late to board the flight, as they stopped allowing passengers to board 15 minutes before take off....
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
thedigitalfix.com
The Penguin show release date speculation and more on Batman spin off
When will The Penguin show release date be, and what else can we expect from The Batman spin off series? After the critical and commercial success of Matt Reeves’s The Batman thriller movie, it was announced that one of the movie’s villains would be getting his very own HBO spin off TV series.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher will survive without Henry Cavill, says Netflix boss
Henry Cavill won’t be Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The Superman movie star is leaving the Netflix series to be replaced by Luke Hemsworth, and the transition has been met with skepticism, to say the least. Higher ups at Netflix aren’t worried, though, as they believe the fantasy series will endure.
thedigitalfix.com
A Death Stranding movie is in the works from Kojima Productions
The popular 2019 video game Death Stranding, from acclaimed writer, director and designer Hideo Kojima is being turned into a movie, according to Deadline. Kojima has approached Hammerstone Studios, who were behind 2022’s breakout horror hit Barbarian, to develop the video game movie. Hammerstone are an emerging studio, so...
thedigitalfix.com
Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children in Avatar 2 explained
Who are Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children? James Cameron’s taking us back to Pandora to catch up with Jake Sully and Neytiri, who we last saw in the first Avatar movie. In the thirteen years that have gone by, the Sullys have been busy, having a family of little Na’vi, all of whom have grown up into healthy children.
thedigitalfix.com
What will Avatar 3 be called?
What will Avatar 3 be called? Avatar 2 has only just hit theatres, but if there’s a lesson in the new James Cameron movie, it’s that humanity has an unbridled appetite to consume and is always looking for the next thing. It’s unsurprising, then, that rumours have already started to fly around about Avatar 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Ms Marvel star got the best advice from Samuel L Jackson
After heading a solo Marvel series as Kamala Khan, it’s no exaggeration to say that 20-year-old Iman Vellani has since been thrown into the deep end. Following the explosive Ms Marvel ending and post-credit scene, Vellani has joined forces with Brie Larson and Teyonah Paris for superhero movie The Marvels.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese terrified Leonardo DiCaprio with this scene
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have made five movies together – from the lawless 1800s streets in The Gangs of New York, to the Golden Age of Hollywood in The Aviator, to the bombastic, hedonistic 1980s in the The Wolf of Wall Street. If there’s one movie that you think might have scared DiCaprio, you’d have thought it would be Scorsese’s horror movie Shutter Island, but it was actually a scene in his Infernal Affairs remake The Departed.
thedigitalfix.com
Why are the humans hunting the Tulkuns in Avatar 2?
Why are the humans hunting the Tulkuns in Avatar 2? If the Avatar movies make one thing clear, it’s that some humans don’t have a lot of respect for nature and will do anything to make a quick buck. In the first James Cameron movie, we saw the...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Einstein in the Oppenheimer movie?
Will Einstein be in the Oppenheimer movie? Christopher Nolan’s new historical drama movie Oppenheimer is set to explore the creation of the atomic bomb, and J. Robert Oppenheimer pivotal involvement within that. The movie based on a true story, which will release 21 July, 2023 has an expansive A-list...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power was easier to create than Avatar 2, suggests Cameron
Whatever you think of the new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power, it’s undeniable that it was a huge and ambitious undertaking. But, James Cameron thinks the creative route behind Avatar 2 was more difficult. Rings of Power debuted earlier in the year to streaming service Amazon Prime. It...
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 will be “very emotional”, says director
Shawn Levy is a director and producer, known for Night at the Museum, Fall Guy, The Adam Project, and of course – Stranger Things. He’ll be reuniting with Ryan Reynolds again shortly for Deadpool 3. He recently spoke to Collider about what to expect in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, where we’ll finally discover the fate of our favourite residents of Hawkins. He also confirmed that he’ll be directing at least one episode.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Kate Winslet play in Avatar 2?
Who does Kate Winslet play in Avatar 2? We’re finally heading back to Pandora after thirteen long years away to see what Jake and Neytiri have been up to over the last decade. The Sullys aren’t the only ones we’ll meet, though, on this strange alien world.
thedigitalfix.com
Edward Norton came up with that Tom Cruise costume in Knives Out 2
Knives Out 2 included a number of fun celebrity cameos and Easter eggs, including a particular flashback scene wherein a young Miles Bron (Edward Norton) can be seen dressed exactly like Frank T.J. Mackey from the Tom Cruise movie Magnolia. In Magnolia, Frank is a sleazy, arrogant, so-called ‘motivational speaker’...
thedigitalfix.com
Why are the humans invading Pandora in Avatar 2?
Why are the humans invading Pandora in Avatar 2? In the first Avatar movie, the humans came to Pandora to mine the valuable resource unobtanium. This miraculous metal was supposedly going to solve the energy crisis and save humanity from destruction. Unfortunately for humanity, at the end of the James...
