The best gifts you can buy on Amazon under $50 today
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s the thought that counts, not the dollar amount. In fact, it’s possible to spend too much money on a gift and make the recipient feel uncomfortable. Under $50 is a good target because it gives you enough room to purchase a useful, quality item, such as a journal or a waffle maker, without spending an excessive amount of money.
15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation
Headphones that connect to your smartphone or tablet give you the convenience of listening to your music anywhere. But for the greatest freedom, you also need to cut the wire between the phone and the headphones. And for the greatest portability of all, choose in-ear headphones rather than over-ear.True-wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation or...
8 best gifts for runners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping for your favorite runner? While running shoes make great gifts, they’re a highly personal purchase, so it’s often best to let runners choose their own. Instead, consider other gifts that support their active lifestyle. Casual and competitive...
Tech gifts that will actually make life easier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy, sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.
9 best radiant heaters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the days get colder and your utility bills soar, it’s a good idea to have extra heating help on hand. Radiant heaters are a great solution for times when you need more warmth but don’t want to turn up the thermostat. They heat up a space more quickly and are the perfect option for people who don’t want the noise (and dust) of a fan. And because they won’t dry out a room like other heating options, they can help maintain good respiratory health during the colder months.
Best gift for record-player enthusiasts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For the past few decades, record players have been making a comeback. In stark contrast to the currently popular online streaming model of music, record-player enthusiasts own the music they listen to and listen to it analog-style. Whether they’re collectors who like the physicality of vinyl or audiophiles who prefer the warmer sound of records, people of all stripes are getting into record collecting. For anyone who’s into vinyl records, a gift that will amp up their listening experience can be the best thing to receive. If you’re looking for a useful gift for the record player enthusiast in your life, here are some suggestions for useful, not-too-kitschy gifts.
Beats Just Put Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Sale for 50% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 51% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you early $180, bringing the price down to just $169.99. Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $169.99 This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these Beats...
Great gifts for the husband who has everything
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything?. Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or to find him something that he truly needs that he doesn’t already have.
Best gifts for art majors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Invest in the artist in your life with gifts that motivate and inspire. The life of an art student is equal parts creative genius, commitment to craft, reliance on caffeine and sheer nerve. Apart from the creative challenges of producing art to maintain a GPA, art supplies are expensive. Then there are the usual stresses of college life: work-life balance, housing, socializing and remembering to feed yourself.
Know a Studio Ghibli fan? They’ll love these 11 products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The 11 best products to buy for a Studio Ghibli fan. Studio Ghibli’s animated movies have earned a huge following for their deep and touching plots, unforgettable characters, incredible scores and enchanting, albeit often sinister, fantasy worlds. Drawn by hand by Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli films visually stun and enrapture viewers.
Best ‘Encanto’ Funko Pop
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For over 10 years, Funko’s vinyl figurines have delighted fans of film, TV, music and all areas of pop culture. The small, adorable collectibles are a popular way to express love and support, whether you own just a couple or hundreds. With so many drawn from countless stories, there are Funko Pop toys for all to enjoy, including fans of beloved Disney animated movies.
How waking up to a sunrise alarm clock helped me get over darker winter days
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The mood in which I wake up can set the tone for my entire day. If I wake up happy, there’s an excellent chance it will be a good day. At the very least, I’ll feel energized and ready to take on any challenges the new day might bring.
15 creative gifts artists are sure to love
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder, knitter, photographer or craftsperson. From art supplies and equipment to art-inspired home goods, games and accessories, you can find a unique gift for any creative connoisseur. Choosing from all the options can make a simple gift card look tempting. But no matter what you choose, a true artist will appreciate the creativity behind your gift, whether it’s a whimsical trinket, new tools or an inspirational book. If you’re on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.
12 best gifts for your teen’s first car
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s an exciting time when your teen starts driving. They’re growing up, taking on new responsibilities and there’s a ton you want them to be prepared for when they get their first car. There’s maintenance to consider and gas money, as well as making sure they are prepared for emergencies. If you don’t have a tire inflator at home, now might be the time to get one. It can be scary watching your teen drive around in their car for the first time. You want them to be safe, and you want them to have everything they need to be off on their own. So, what exactly does a teen need out on the road?
Best leather laptop backpack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your laptop safe from bumps, drops and water is critical if you want it to last a long time. There are plenty of fabric backpacks to choose from, but none of them can ever match up to the stylish looks of a solid leather backpack.
