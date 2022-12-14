BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s an exciting time when your teen starts driving. They’re growing up, taking on new responsibilities and there’s a ton you want them to be prepared for when they get their first car. There’s maintenance to consider and gas money, as well as making sure they are prepared for emergencies. If you don’t have a tire inflator at home, now might be the time to get one. It can be scary watching your teen drive around in their car for the first time. You want them to be safe, and you want them to have everything they need to be off on their own. So, what exactly does a teen need out on the road?

