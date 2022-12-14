ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Holiday concert coming to Penn Street

READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
READING, PA
WGAL

Additional shelters open as temperatures drop

With colder temperatures on the way, Christian Churches United has opened two overnight shelters in Dauphin County. These walk-in shelters provide sleeping space for people on the street during the winter months, supporting Harrisburg's year-round shelter system. The women's overnight shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church on State...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
PennLive.com

Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County

A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Local tattoo shop trying to break records

A Lancaster business owner is hoping to make history this weekend. At Beautiful Sin, the doors opened for what the owners are hoping will be a record-breaking turnout. Christian Anavitate is hoping to complete nearly 900 tattoos over the next 24 hours. "We're gonna have a live DJ, and we're...
WFMZ-TV Online

ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
READING, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street

The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
HARRISBURG, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces upcoming I-83 lane restrictions in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that there will be lane restrictions on Monday, Dec. 19 at 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a bridge inspection. The bridge inspection will take place on northbound and southbound Interstate 83. Inspectors will be inspecting the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.
HARRISBURG, PA

