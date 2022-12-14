Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Holiday concert coming to Penn Street
READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23. The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street. The free event is an opportunity to...
FOX43.com
Mushroom Steakhouse Burger will be on the menu at 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania booth in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Food Court will unveil a new menu item at next year's Farm Show: The Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. "A bold, new take on the 2019 Farm Show’s No. 1 Food Item, this burger is a blend...
WGAL
Additional shelters open as temperatures drop
With colder temperatures on the way, Christian Churches United has opened two overnight shelters in Dauphin County. These walk-in shelters provide sleeping space for people on the street during the winter months, supporting Harrisburg's year-round shelter system. The women's overnight shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church on State...
Adoption event held for rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — More than 120 rats were up for adoption during an event at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals, on Saturday. Those rats and hundreds more were illegally dumped in Dauphin County over two months ago. “Honestly, I did not think there would be that many...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County
A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Harrisburg among nation’s worst markets for renters, with virtually ‘no new apartments’: report
A new report ranks Harrisburg among the most competitive rental markets in the nation, with fewer available apartments, high renewal rates for leases, and no new apartments built during the span of the study. RentCafe.com reports that the Harrisburg area ranked fourth overall in the nation for highly-competitive markets, coming...
York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive
YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
WGAL
Local tattoo shop trying to break records
A Lancaster business owner is hoping to make history this weekend. At Beautiful Sin, the doors opened for what the owners are hoping will be a record-breaking turnout. Christian Anavitate is hoping to complete nearly 900 tattoos over the next 24 hours. "We're gonna have a live DJ, and we're...
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street
The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
abc27.com
PennDOT announces upcoming I-83 lane restrictions in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that there will be lane restrictions on Monday, Dec. 19 at 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a bridge inspection. The bridge inspection will take place on northbound and southbound Interstate 83. Inspectors will be inspecting the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
Central Pa. looks at string of sunny days before snow becomes likely after mid-week
The Harrisburg region can look forward to a mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service as of Friday night. The forecast calls for highs in the mid- to high-30s on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. The early part of next week also calls...
A warming climate's impact on the chance for a "White Christmas"
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Will old man winter will make it home in time for the holidays? It’s still a little too far away to tell just what weather we may see in South Central Pennsylvania, but let’s talk about our chances!. A "White Christmas" is defined as...
