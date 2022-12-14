Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of giving
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safety
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her Bathtub Still Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—'I didn't choose her, UBER picked her'
NOLA.com
New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics
Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
workboat.com
The passing of two industry giants
The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
Report shows Katrina victims in poorer areas were shorted thousands in federal rebuilding relief
A recent report from ProPublica, a nonprofit news organization, revealed data showing that some of the hardest hit victims of Hurricane Katrina were shortchanged tens of thousands of dollars on average by a federal program meant to help residents to rebuild. ProPublica, in partnership with New Orleans' media outlets the...
NOLA.com
New Sweet and Boozy has fun ice cream for kids and booze flavors for adults
Kids with a sweet tooth and adults who prefer their desserts a little boozy can all have their way at Freret Street's newest ice-cream shop. Sweet and Boozy caters to the entire family with its unique, dual flavor menu and over-the-top presentations. On one end, there are classics like cookie...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
houmatimes.com
Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma
Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
Eater
18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show
Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
NOLA.com
Seniors gather in Mandeville to celebrate the season
The St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association hosted its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner on Dec. 12 at the Castine Center, celebrating both the season and the community's most experienced residents. The event was free to all and a whole lot of fun. The doors opened at 8 a.m., giving plenty of time for coffee and visiting before the program started two hours later. Dinner service began at 10:30 a.m. and didn't end until every senior in attendance was ready to go home.
theadvocate.com
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
NOLA.com
Athena honors go to a Slidell power duo
Two Slidell women are making their mark in the community through their leadership skills and passion for service. Karen Vander, 52, and Kentrell Jones, 40, received accolades in October for their contributions to the Slidell area and beyond as recipients of the Athena International organization Leadership award and Young Leadership award, respectively.
adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
NOLA.com
Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed
Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
bigeasymagazine.com
Gift Yourself an Amazing Meal at One of These Restaurants With Holiday Menus for Christmas Eve and Day
It makes sense if you don’t want to do the cooking this holiday season. To make things easy, here are a few restaurants that will have a holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Tujague’s will feature a special Christmas Day holiday meal on Sunday, December 25, from...
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
WWL-TV
Possible tornado seen on bridge overlooking Algiers
A possible tornado seen in the New Orleans area on the bridge overlooking Algiers. Video by Patrick Fortier.
