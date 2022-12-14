ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics

Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
workboat.com

The passing of two industry giants

The maritime industry is made up of many individuals whose personalities were larger than life. Two of them passed away suddenly late last year, leaving a void in our industry and our lives. William “Bill” Dow, 86. I first met Bill Dow in 1980 at a meeting in...
NATCHEZ, LA
WWL

2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Salad Station announces new location coming to Houma

Salad Station – the fully customizable salad franchise featuring farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is thrilled to end the year on a high note, announcing its entrance into four new markets and strong same store sales growth. This year, Salad Station experienced same store sales growth of more than 12% and inked multi-unit deals that will bring the concept to Houma, LA; McAllen, TX; Monroe, LA; and Pensacola, FL for the first time.
HOUMA, LA
Eater

18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show

Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Seniors gather in Mandeville to celebrate the season

The St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association hosted its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner on Dec. 12 at the Castine Center, celebrating both the season and the community's most experienced residents. The event was free to all and a whole lot of fun. The doors opened at 8 a.m., giving plenty of time for coffee and visiting before the program started two hours later. Dinner service began at 10:30 a.m. and didn't end until every senior in attendance was ready to go home.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Athena honors go to a Slidell power duo

Two Slidell women are making their mark in the community through their leadership skills and passion for service. Karen Vander, 52, and Kentrell Jones, 40, received accolades in October for their contributions to the Slidell area and beyond as recipients of the Athena International organization Leadership award and Young Leadership award, respectively.
SLIDELL, LA
adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed

Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy