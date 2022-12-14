Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
floridaing.com
Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide
Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
New Beachfront Restaurant opens in Orange Beach
In the heart of Orange Beach, Hwy 161 & Perdido Beach Blvd, you’ll find COAST-AL Orange Beach, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and retail building... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The property was once slated for condo towers, but that all changed when the City of Orange Beach reached an agreement with Orange Beach Land Company, LLC (OBLC) which is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. As part of the agreement, the City of Orange Beach and OBLC each purchased 400 feet of beachfront property providing residents with the 1st City owned beach. As part of that agreement, there’s a designated parking area for Orange Beach city residents only with access to the new public beach area. Additional parking spaces will be shared between restaurant patrons and restaurant beachgoers.
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola. Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of […]
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
niceville.com
It’s a great time to make merry at The Wharf 850 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Dining at The Wharf 850 in Niceville during the Holidays is extra special with its sparkling lights, Christmas trees, festive evergreen wreaths, colorful ribbons, and bows inside, and the silvery moonlight shimmering on the mirror-like surface of Boggy Bayou after dark outside. It’s no wonder so...
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
Family of fatally shot Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in settlement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Kuanterion Rivers has won a $5 million settlement, two years after the murder of the 18-year-old in 2020. In Nov. 2021, the family filed a lawsuit against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments, where Rivers, a well-known rapper who […]
WTVM
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
Florida Man Takes $820,000 Lump-Sum From Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Win
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
cenlanow.com
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
Florida man’s stop at Lucky Penny pays off with $1M prize
A 58-year-old Florida man claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
getthecoast.com
COMING SOON: New 124-room hotel coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
On December 12, 2022, the Mary Esther City Council unanimously approved a new 124-room hotel located on the south side of the Santa Rosa Mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The Extended Stay America hotel will be built behind the existing Surge Trampoline Park, just west of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
navarrenewspaper.com
GULF BREEZE MAN CHARGED FOR NAVARRE HOMICIDE
A Gulf Breeze man has been charged with murder. This is related to the shooting that took place in Navarre earlier today. Robert Steven Schuster age 37 was booked into SRC Jail today at 5:39 p.m. The charge is 1st degree homicide. Navarre Newspaper remind our readers that Robert Steven...
WEAR
Escambia County firefighters put out trailer fire on Theresa Street
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Theresa Street off Mobile Highway Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the trailer around 6 p.m. ECFR says crew members have put out the fire but do not know how it was started. No...
WEAR
Former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager charged with stealing over $800,000
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former manager at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola is charged with illegally using a company credit card to make over $800,000 worth of purchases. Timothy Scott Gilbert, 53, of Pace, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 30 and charged with Grand Theft over $100,000.
Comments / 3