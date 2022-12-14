In the heart of Orange Beach, Hwy 161 & Perdido Beach Blvd, you’ll find COAST-AL Orange Beach, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and retail building... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The property was once slated for condo towers, but that all changed when the City of Orange Beach reached an agreement with Orange Beach Land Company, LLC (OBLC) which is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. As part of the agreement, the City of Orange Beach and OBLC each purchased 400 feet of beachfront property providing residents with the 1st City owned beach. As part of that agreement, there’s a designated parking area for Orange Beach city residents only with access to the new public beach area. Additional parking spaces will be shared between restaurant patrons and restaurant beachgoers.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO