ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaing.com

Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide

Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

New Beachfront Restaurant opens in Orange Beach

In the heart of Orange Beach, Hwy 161 & Perdido Beach Blvd, you’ll find COAST-AL Orange Beach, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and retail building... Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The property was once slated for condo towers, but that all changed when the City of Orange Beach reached an agreement with Orange Beach Land Company, LLC (OBLC) which is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. As part of the agreement, the City of Orange Beach and OBLC each purchased 400 feet of beachfront property providing residents with the 1st City owned beach. As part of that agreement, there’s a designated parking area for Orange Beach city residents only with access to the new public beach area. Additional parking spaces will be shared between restaurant patrons and restaurant beachgoers.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

It’s a great time to make merry at The Wharf 850 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Dining at The Wharf 850 in Niceville during the Holidays is extra special with its sparkling lights, Christmas trees, festive evergreen wreaths, colorful ribbons, and bows inside, and the silvery moonlight shimmering on the mirror-like surface of Boggy Bayou after dark outside. It’s no wonder so...
NICEVILLE, FL
WTVM

Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
PENSACOLA, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
cenlanow.com

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

COMING SOON: New 124-room hotel coming to the Santa Rosa Mall

On December 12, 2022, the Mary Esther City Council unanimously approved a new 124-room hotel located on the south side of the Santa Rosa Mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The Extended Stay America hotel will be built behind the existing Surge Trampoline Park, just west of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
navarrenewspaper.com

GULF BREEZE MAN CHARGED FOR NAVARRE HOMICIDE

A Gulf Breeze man has been charged with murder. This is related to the shooting that took place in Navarre earlier today. Robert Steven Schuster age 37 was booked into SRC Jail today at 5:39 p.m. The charge is 1st degree homicide. Navarre Newspaper remind our readers that Robert Steven...
NAVARRE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy