Daring to be drug free
Wyatt Hall, left, 11, of Sidney, accepts his DARE diploma from Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE graduation was held at the Sidney Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Edison Foundation nominates Evans as honorary board member
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recently nominated Stan Evans as an honorary board member. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. “Stan is a positive...
Donation to help pay for lunches
BOTKINS — A donation from an anonymous donor will help the students at Botkins Local School District. The Botkins Board of Education, during its Dec. 14 meeting, approved the $1,000 donation, which will be used for negative lunch account balances. Donations were also accepted from another anonymous donor in...
New Choices receives state grant
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. New Choies Inc. in Sidney will receive $36,959.96 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Supplemental Funding Sources. “New Choices is very thankful for this grant opportunity,” said Executive...
Donate blood at St. Michael’s Hall
DAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O and B negative blood. Help avert a shortage during the challenging Christmas and New Year’s holiday week by making a blood donation at the St. Michael’s Hall community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.
Dickas named Historian of the Year
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historian of the Year was presented Thursday night during the soft opening of the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center. Rich Wallace presented the award to Albert Binkley Dickas. The award is the Shelby County Historical Societies most prestigious one presented to one indiviual each year. Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan read a proclamation stating the that Dec. 15, 2022, would be known as Albert Binkley Dickas Day.
Midmark earns award for creating healthy workplace
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes...
New scholarships to be offered to FL High School seniors
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students. The M. Keith Motter Scholarship has been established and will be provided beginning with the graduating class of 2023. The scholarship will...
Ferguson Construction achieves premier safety status
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. It is an accreditation program that provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment to key areas of corporate responsibility: Construction Safety, Education and Culture.
Preserving the past
Mike Honaker, of Marion, applies paint primer to the wood window frames of the Monumental Building on Thursday, Dec 15. Honaker is part of crew that has been restoring the old window frames of the historic building. The restoration involves using an epoxy to fix parts of the windows that have become rotten.
Santa Claus and his MVE (Most Valuable Elf) Miss Waffles visiting Kathy Gillman’s kindergarten class at Longfellow Primary School Thursday. Miss Waffles and Santa Claus during their visit with Jeanine Holthaus’s class at Longfellow Primary School on Thursday.
Spirit EMS record
Dec. 4-10 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 14 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s six more calls than the week prior. Six of the 13 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes...
Singing in the Winter Concert
The seventh-grade choir performs during the Sidney Middle School Choirs’ Winter Concert 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The concert also featured the fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade choirs performing in the Sidney High School auditorium.
County record
-5:25 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75. -2:33 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Linden Street. TUESDAY. -4:04 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block...
Van Allen to talk at meeting
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club will host guest speaker Leroy Van Allen during its January meeting. The meeting will be held Jan. 12, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. Van Allen is famous for The Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia...
City record
-8:23 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -5:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. -4:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of...
Friday basketball roundup: Scoring droughts cost Sidney against Troy
TROY — Sidney wasn’t at full strength on Friday and went up against a squad that was. Troy took control in the first half and pulled away in the second to beat the Yellow Jackets 57-50 and stay undefeated. Sidney (4-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) made three 3-pointers in...
