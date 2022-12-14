Read full article on original website
Advisories extended as lake effect snow continues
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
northernexpress.com
Through Ice and Snow They Go
How the GT County Road Commission and TART Trails keep our paths clear. There is nothing quite so unpredictable as a Michigan winter. Though it’s true that a handful of weeks each year can be relied on for snow and sub-arctic temperatures, the rest of the season is anyone’s guess. Wintery weather does have one common feature, though: how it’s handled once it hits the ground.
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Commercial fishing in the Great Lakes could see some changes. Not everyone’s on board.
For the past 37 years, an agreement between the State of Michigan, the federal government, and five sovereign tribal nations has guided commercial fishing regulations in parts of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Consent Decree applies to waters ceded by tribal nations in 1836. It’s meant to prevent overharvesting...
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects
This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
Isle Royale National Park ferry fees to increase in 2023
HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park’s Ranger III ferry will be increasing its passenger and freight fares in 2023, park officials announced this week. The fare updates were proposed earlier this year and were adopted, with some changes, after a public comment period was held in the fall.
5 things to know about Michigan as a climate haven
In a warming world, Michigan stands out as a relative winner. With protection from the Great Lakes, Michigan will be spared from some of the worst effects of climate change, including extreme drought, intensifying hurricanes and wildfires.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
This Is The Coldest City In Michigan
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Travel tips to avoid possible flash-freeze, snowstorm late next week
There will likely be a significant storm system crossing the entire middle section of the U.S. in the second half of next week. Here are some travel suggestions to hopefully avoid a dangerous weather change while you are far away from home. I have some travel timing tips for you....
Two Michigan Lakes Are Among The Most Polluted in the United States
Michigan is known for many things and the Great Lakes are one of them. Even though we have some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, they're still facing one major issue...pollution. Some of our lakes are being heavily polluted with chemicals, plastic, and tons of other garbage. According...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales
The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park to host remote artist residencies in 2023
HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park is once again giving artists the chance to unplug and find inspiration in the remote island archipelago’s unspoiled wilderness and rich history. The national park in Lake Superior will soon be accepting applications for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program, offering writers, composers, and...
