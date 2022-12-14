ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, MI

Through Ice and Snow They Go

How the GT County Road Commission and TART Trails keep our paths clear. There is nothing quite so unpredictable as a Michigan winter. Though it’s true that a handful of weeks each year can be relied on for snow and sub-arctic temperatures, the rest of the season is anyone’s guess. Wintery weather does have one common feature, though: how it’s handled once it hits the ground.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects

This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Isle Royale National Park ferry fees to increase in 2023

HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park’s Ranger III ferry will be increasing its passenger and freight fares in 2023, park officials announced this week. The fare updates were proposed earlier this year and were adopted, with some changes, after a public comment period was held in the fall.
abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
