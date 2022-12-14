LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved. Police have not said whether there is a connection between Julie Harding’s death and the fatal shooting of her husband, Michael Harding, who was living in Celina, Tennessee, and went missing in September. Michael Harding’s body was found Sept. 26 in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky, near the Tennessee line. Michael Harding, 53, had been shot to death, according to Kentucky State Police.

CELINA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO