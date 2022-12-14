ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 11

Ktye
3d ago

One of the happiest events! Love that this pup is going back home to those who love him so much and God really does answer our prayers! Merriest Christmas ever!!

Reply
2
Related
KAKE TV

Dog missing from Sacramento turns up in Kansas

CNN Newsource (KOVR) -- Only Zeppelin the dog knows how he ended up hundreds of miles from home, but his owner is just glad to know how he'll get back. "We kept looking for him for quite some time. We were very sad," said Sandra O'Neil. Sandra wasn't sure she'd...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Denver

Dog lost in Texas found in Colorado 4 years later

It was puppy love at first sight. "She looked like a teddy bear back then," said Raian Foran of his then six-week-old puppy. Foran was visiting family in Tennessee when his heart was taken by the young Pyrenees pup. He adopted the dog on the spot, brought her home to Florida, and named her Flemeth."It's a video game character," Foran said with a smile. "I would take her pretty much anywhere, and if I couldn't take her with me, I just didn't go."A few years later, Foran and Flemeth moved to Texas. That's where their world forever changed. "It was...
COLORADO STATE
KAKE TV

14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita

Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
WICHITA, KS
Outsider.com

Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
MIDLAND, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

I-44 Oklahoma into Missouri crash near Spring River halts traffic

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, reports of a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 near 323 mile marker. “The Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 323 is completely blocked at this time due to an overturned semi across the road. There is also a secondary collision that has occurred around mile marker 320 involving three vehicles.” — OHP.
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online

A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband's slaying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved. Police have not said whether there is a connection between Julie Harding’s death and the fatal shooting of her husband, Michael Harding, who was living in Celina, Tennessee, and went missing in September. Michael Harding’s body was found Sept. 26 in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky, near the Tennessee line. Michael Harding, 53, had been shot to death, according to Kentucky State Police.
CELINA, TN
KLST/KSAN

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
KANSAS STATE
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees

Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
TALENT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy