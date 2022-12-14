Read full article on original website
Ktye
3d ago
One of the happiest events! Love that this pup is going back home to those who love him so much and God really does answer our prayers! Merriest Christmas ever!!
Reply
2
Related
KAKE TV
Dog missing from Sacramento turns up in Kansas
CNN Newsource (KOVR) -- Only Zeppelin the dog knows how he ended up hundreds of miles from home, but his owner is just glad to know how he'll get back. "We kept looking for him for quite some time. We were very sad," said Sandra O'Neil. Sandra wasn't sure she'd...
Dog lost in Texas found in Colorado 4 years later
It was puppy love at first sight. "She looked like a teddy bear back then," said Raian Foran of his then six-week-old puppy. Foran was visiting family in Tennessee when his heart was taken by the young Pyrenees pup. He adopted the dog on the spot, brought her home to Florida, and named her Flemeth."It's a video game character," Foran said with a smile. "I would take her pretty much anywhere, and if I couldn't take her with me, I just didn't go."A few years later, Foran and Flemeth moved to Texas. That's where their world forever changed. "It was...
KAKE TV
14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita
Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
KAKE TV
Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
koamnewsnow.com
I-44 Oklahoma into Missouri crash near Spring River halts traffic
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, reports of a multi-vehicle crash along I-44 near 323 mile marker. “The Will Rogers Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 323 is completely blocked at this time due to an overturned semi across the road. There is also a secondary collision that has occurred around mile marker 320 involving three vehicles.” — OHP.
WIBW
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband's slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved. Police have not said whether there is a connection between Julie Harding’s death and the fatal shooting of her husband, Michael Harding, who was living in Celina, Tennessee, and went missing in September. Michael Harding’s body was found Sept. 26 in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky, near the Tennessee line. Michael Harding, 53, had been shot to death, according to Kentucky State Police.
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
Comments / 11