Alabama State

The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
The Associated Press

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
AL.com

Raiders captains ‘mandate’ Josh Jacobs join them

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got something like a battlefield promotion on Friday, when coach Josh McDaniels announced the former Alabama standout would serve as a team captain for the rest of the 2022 season. “Through his leadership, his commitment, his effort, his unselfishness, his willingness to do...
AL.com

Colts-Vikings live stream (12/17): How to watch online, TV, time

The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts face off on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). There’s a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents.
AL.com

Jalen Hurts unaffected by Micah Parsons’ ‘(expletive) storm’

If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons stirred up what he called an “(expletive) storm” this week with his comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ candidacy for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2022 season, then at least one player didn’t get blown about by it.
AL.com

AL.com

