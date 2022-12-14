Read full article on original website
Ex-Patriots Star: 'Absolutely' Would Unretire For Tom Brady
If Tom Brady returns for yet another season ... be it with the New England Patriots or otherwise ... he might not be the only former Foxboro rep to do so.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with his team
Just when you thought the Odell Beckham Jr. storylines were put on the backburner… he’s back. Rather, he could be in Texas. The sweepstakes for the free agent wide receiver came down to a race between the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys. We have a direct comment that he’s going to sign with the latter.
Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Nick Saban discusses Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s decisions to play in Sugar Bowl
Alabama’s football team resumed practice Friday, almost three weeks after the Iron Bowl and two weeks before it plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The Tide will practice for nearly the next week in Tuscaloosa before traveling Dec. 26 to New Orleans for the Dec. 31 bowl game.
OBJ 'Circus': Not Bills, As Jerry Jones Insists WR 'Joining' Cowboys?
The latest in Odell Beckham Jr. drama has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying, “Odell’s going to join us.'' And maybe that's OK with the Buffalo Bills.
Raiders captains ‘mandate’ Josh Jacobs join them
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got something like a battlefield promotion on Friday, when coach Josh McDaniels announced the former Alabama standout would serve as a team captain for the rest of the 2022 season. “Through his leadership, his commitment, his effort, his unselfishness, his willingness to do...
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and WR Davante Adams discusses it.
What TV channel is Cowboys-Jaguars on? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on Sunday, Dec. 18. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played many meaningful December games over the last dozen years. They’re usually so far out of the AFC South race by then that...
Colts-Vikings live stream (12/17): How to watch online, TV, time
The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts face off on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). There’s a connectivity and resiliency these Minnesota Vikings have crafted and harvested, helping put them on the brink of a division title despite being cumulatively outscored by their opponents.
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Jalen Hurts unaffected by Micah Parsons’ ‘(expletive) storm’
If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons stirred up what he called an “(expletive) storm” this week with his comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ candidacy for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award for the 2022 season, then at least one player didn’t get blown about by it.
