Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on 12/16Adrian HolmanOrlando, FL
tmpresale.com
Shebelieves Cup- Presented By Visas show in Orlando, FL Feb 16th, 2023 – presale code
We have the most current Shebelieves Cup- Presented By Visa presale password!!. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to watch Shebelieves Cup- Presented By Visa earlier than anyone else. This just might be your only chance ever to see Shebelieves Cup- Presented By Visa live in...
Mochinut to Open New Orlando Location
"I chose that location because it is a growing area, but it lacks a place that offers the unique selection of mochi donuts and boba tea that we offer.”
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
LYNX announces bus service hours for the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The company said that if bus or NeighborLink service runs on Sunday, it will offer the same schedule. However, the Customer Service and Lost & Found areas will be...
kennythepirate.com
Check Out Orlando International Airport’s Massive Crowd Predictions
The holidays are approaching and that means more and more travelers will be heading to and from Orlando. Here is what you need to know about MCO’s crowd predictions. It is no secret that Orlando International Airport (also known as MCO) has only gotten busier over the past few years. In fact, this year it was named one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.
floridapolitics.com
Disney is suing over its property tax assessments — again
The Mouse is fighting the assessments from Orange County. Some things in this world are certain, like death and Disney fighting its taxes. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the 2022 property tax assessments done by the Orange County property appraiser. It’s the second...
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
daytonatimes.com
Sorority to present male fashion show on Dec. 17
The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will bring back its men’s fashion show on Dec. 17 at the Museum of Arts of Science Auditorium, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach (rear of building). The event will be hosted by Summer Knowles, an anchor with WESH...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Orlando International Airport as preparations begin
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas season is ringing at Orlando International Airport, as thousands of travelers start to stream in. A total of 158,000 people are expected to pass through the airport today. For travelers like Daniel Battillo, he hopes that operations will run smoothly. “I’ve lost a bag...
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
wogx.com
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Universal Orlando Foundation grants more than $1 million to Central Florida community organizations
ORLANDO, Fla. — To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Universal Orlando Foundation held its first Celebration of Giving event. The foundation awarded more than $1 million in grants to multiple community organizations. These grants will help provide everything from school supplies to innovative, after-school programming — and more.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Fast-growing tech firm moves HQ to former EA office
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. There was a never doubt for Danny Jenkins or ThreatLocker Inc. When the Maitland-based cybersecurity company began to run out of room at its old...
UCF Commitment Kaven Call Playing in State Title Game
Apopka and Kaven Call taking on Miami Columbus in Florida state championship game.
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
fox35orlando.com
Hole opens up in busy downtown Orlando intersection, weekend traffic to be impacted, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say what appears to be a sinkhole opened up in downtown Orlando which is expected to have an impact on traffic as the weekend gets underway. Orlando police tweeted a photo of the sinkhole located at Boone Avenue and E. Anderson Street near the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The hole is near many parking garages off the I-4 Anderson Street exit frequently used by visitors to downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
