Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park to hold grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon. City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage. A splash pad is expected […]
Spirit to Offer Nonstop Flights to Three Cities from Charleston International Airport
Spirit to Offer Three Nonstop Flights from Charleston International Airport. Good news for Charleston, South Carolina. Spirit Airlines is adding the Charleston International Airport (CHS) to its route map with daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL). The new routes will start running in April 2023.
Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
International African American Museum to delay opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: More than 1,000 illegal short-term rentals operating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Short-term rentals have taken off in the last few years and despite the City of Charleston’s best efforts, thousands of illegal advertisements continue to pop up. “We had a very big uptick in complaints of transient people coming through their neighborhoods not knowing who they...
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
Charleston City Paper
How you can help S.C.’s birds
Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
multihousingnews.com
Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community
The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
