Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
WALTERBORO, SC
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

International African American Museum to delay opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum may not open by its January 2023 target. A decision to postpone the opening of the new museum came during a board of directors meeting Friday morning. Leaders said they are experiencing challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls. “Museums require extremely stringent humidity controls […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

How you can help S.C.’s birds

Charleston City Councilman Ross Appel has photographed birds for the past five years to disconnect, slow down and appreciate what nature has to offer. “The Lowcountry is a beautiful place with incredible wildlife — if you know where to look,” Appel told the Charleston City Paper. North America...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community

The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC

