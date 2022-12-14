Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYCJake CappuccinoNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Bronx Construction Worker Dies At The Work SiteAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Bronx House Fire Leaves Mother And Infant In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Related
tmpresale.com
SZA – SOS Tour in New York, NY Mar 4th, 2023 – presale password
The SZA – SOS Tour pre-sale password that so many been searching for is here!!! For a short time you can order your very own tickets earlier than anyone else 😀. This just may be your one chance ever to see SZA – SOS Tour LIVE in New York, NY.
tmpresale.com
Nessa Barrett with special guest, Isabel LaRosa at Irving Plaza in New York Mar 9th, 2023 – presale code
The pre-sale password for the Nessa Barrett with special guest, Isabel LaRosa pre-sale is available here!!. During the time of this exclusive presale members with active subscriptions have got the chance to buy show tickets before the general public!!!. Now is the best time to buy your own tickets –...
NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, […]
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
longisland.com
CDM Cesspool Service: Keeping Suffolk County Flowing Smoothly for 3 Decades
When it comes to cesspools, the less you’re reminded of them, the better. However, sometimes issues may arise, and when that happens you’ll certainly want the services of a trained and skilled professional to get things flowing smoothly once again. And when that time comes, Suffolk County residents will certainly want CDM Cesspool Service – and their three decades of expertise – by their side.
Man dies after medical episode causes him to drive off Port Jefferson dock into water: Police
The 74-year-old was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
News 12
Are we getting a white Christmas this year?
While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
Comments / 0