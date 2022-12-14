Chelcie Lynn – 2 Fingers And A 12 Pack Tour at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code

It's a cliche to say that a festival is back and bigger than ever, but in the case of Welcome To Rockville's 2023 edition it just might be true. The Jacksonville-born, Daytona Beach-based fest just announced its lineup and it is the most stacked we've ever seen from the heavy weekend bash. Topline stars include masked metal masterminds Slipknot, elusive and mathy megastars Tool, legendary nu-metalers Deftones and legacy acts like Alice Cooper and Pantera.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO