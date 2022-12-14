Chelcie Lynn – 2 Fingers And A 12 Pack Tour at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
San Marco brewery receives emails and phone calls from Proud Boys about upcoming drag brunch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local brewery in San Marco, Tepeyolot Cerveceria — better known as Tepey’s — is on edge after receiving multiple emails and phone calls from a known hate group concerning a drag brunch it is hosting this weekend. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
Jacksonville brewery to add security at drag show after threats from Proud Boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Will they cancel their show due to intimidation?. The Proud Boys sent threatening messages to a San Marco brewery called Tepeyolot, which also goes by the name Tepey's, about a drag show that the brewery will host on Sunday Dec. 17. Two days before the drag...
Welcome To Rockville 2023 lineup includes Tool, Deftones, Slipknot
It's a cliche to say that a festival is back and bigger than ever, but in the case of Welcome To Rockville's 2023 edition it just might be true. The Jacksonville-born, Daytona Beach-based fest just announced its lineup and it is the most stacked we've ever seen from the heavy weekend bash. Topline stars include masked metal masterminds Slipknot, elusive and mathy megastars Tool, legendary nu-metalers Deftones and legacy acts like Alice Cooper and Pantera.
Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open in Middleburg Next Year
Another Broken Egg is continuing to grow in Northeast Florida
New Mexican-Honduran Restaurant to Open on University Boulevard
The as-yet-unnamed project is planned just up the street from Santa Monica Center
Jacksonville Daily Record
Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river
Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This Saturday staring at 10 a.m., Farm Share distribution with Friends...
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia
Clay County first responders and veterans are teaming up to host a fundraiser for a local 7-year-old boy battling leukemia. A chili cook-off will be held to raise money for his family.
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Two Tijuana Flats restaurants in Jacksonville have been fined $400 each for violations that led to a temporary closure for “vermin activity.”. The fines were assessed last month. Both restaurants were temporarily closed in July. The restaurants reopened the following day after correcting the violations.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida
Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
cltampa.com
The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale
A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdown
Green Cove Springs Junior High is on a code yellow lockdown as of 11:41 a.m. Friday morning due to a police investigation happening in the neighborhood. “The lockdown is not directly related to Clay County District Schools or on our campuses,” School District Communications Coordinator Terri Dennis said.
Household Hazardous Waste & Electronic Waste Mobile Collection Event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division will host a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronic Waste (e-waste) Mobile Collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Park (4012 University Blvd. N. – 32277). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a cylinder-shaped object the size of a Navy ship low-flying overhead at about 2:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area
A Jacksonville woman said she was caught off guard when she saw two men fight after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday night. The witness shared video with Action News Jax, showing two men getting into a fist fight. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This happened at...
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
