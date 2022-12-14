ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Chelcie Lynn – 2 Fingers And A 12 Pack Tour at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Orlando Weekly

Welcome To Rockville 2023 lineup includes Tool, Deftones, Slipknot

It's a cliche to say that a festival is back and bigger than ever, but in the case of Welcome To Rockville's 2023 edition it just might be true. The Jacksonville-born, Daytona Beach-based fest just announced its lineup and it is the most stacked we've ever seen from the heavy weekend bash. Topline stars include masked metal masterminds Slipknot, elusive and mathy megastars Tool, legendary nu-metalers Deftones and legacy acts like Alice Cooper and Pantera.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

$5 Million Beach House in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida With Sweeping Views of The Atlantic Ocean From Every Floor

2467 Ponte Vedra Boulevard Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 2467 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with outdoor seating accessible from every floor. Evening cocktails on the rooftop are delightful, with breathtaking views of the vast Atlantic Ocean Coastline. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2467 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, please contact Tracie Porreca (Phone: 904-237-6714) at BETTER HOMES & GARDENS REAL ESTATE LIFESTYLES REALTY for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river

Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida

Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cltampa.com

The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale

A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

