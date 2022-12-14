Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
How the tragic story in 'Till' chronicles the rise of an activist consciousness
Director Chinonye Chukwu sees her film as about politics even though it focuses first on humanity and feeling.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher will survive without Henry Cavill, says Netflix boss
Henry Cavill won’t be Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher season 3. The Superman movie star is leaving the Netflix series to be replaced by Luke Hemsworth, and the transition has been met with skepticism, to say the least. Higher ups at Netflix aren’t worried, though, as they believe the fantasy series will endure.
thedigitalfix.com
Why do Jake and Neytiri’s children have five fingers in Avatar 2?
Why do Jake and Neytiri’s children have five fingers in Avatar 2? Humans originally developed avatars so they could blend in with the Na’vi of Pandora and learn their ways. Ultimately, this worked a little too well when Jake Sully fell in love with Neytiri and turned his back on humanity, eventually helping his adopted people chase the humans off Pandora.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
thedigitalfix.com
Why are the humans invading Pandora in Avatar 2?
Why are the humans invading Pandora in Avatar 2? In the first Avatar movie, the humans came to Pandora to mine the valuable resource unobtanium. This miraculous metal was supposedly going to solve the energy crisis and save humanity from destruction. Unfortunately for humanity, at the end of the James...
thedigitalfix.com
Who is Kiri’s father in Avatar 2?
Who is Kiri’s father in Avatar 2? Avatar 2 introduces us to Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri and the story of Kiri’s birth is a complicated one. She was born from Grace Augustine’s (Sigourney Weaver) avatar after the good doctor died, and the dad’s identity is a mystery to the Sully family. The James Cameron movie gives us at least one theory about who the father might be but does Kiri learn who her dad is during Avatar 2?
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 The Way of Water ending explained
Warning we’re going to be recapping the Avatar 2 ending. There will be spoilers. So if you haven’t seen the new James Cameron movie, then get yourself to the theatre as soon as possible because this film deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Right OK with that? On with the ending explained.
thedigitalfix.com
Buffy had an “extremely toxic male set”, says Sarah Michelle Gellar
There’s no doubt that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of the most popular ‘90s TV shows around, and its fanbase is still going strong to this day. But, the experience of making the fantasy series was incredibly problematic, as the star of the show Sarah Michelle Gellar has reiterated recently.
thedigitalfix.com
Deadpool 3 is filming soon, will be “raw, gritty, and grounded”
Fans of the Merc with the Mouth can rejoice, as Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has promised that despite the X-Men character becoming part of the MCU, the comedy movie will be no less outrageous, violent, and filthy. With Deadpool 3 set for a November 2024 release date, Collider asked...
thedigitalfix.com
When should you pee while watching Avatar 2?
When should you pee while watching Avatar 2? Avatar 2 is a long movie. How long is Avatar 2? Well, basically, it’s long enough that you’ll definitely want to prepare like a mountaineer prepping for a rather arduous climb. That means you’ll want to stock up on provisions,...
Comments / 0