Somerset County, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment

The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hoboken Wonder Lofts Commercial Condo Sells for Over $2.4 Million

The sale of a commercial condo in Hoboken was recently announced by Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City. Located at 720 Clinton Street, at the corner of Clinton and 8th Streets, Wonder Lofts is...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year

New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ

