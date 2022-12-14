Read full article on original website
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment
The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken Wonder Lofts Commercial Condo Sells for Over $2.4 Million
The sale of a commercial condo in Hoboken was recently announced by Pierson Commercial, a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City. Located at 720 Clinton Street, at the corner of Clinton and 8th Streets, Wonder Lofts is...
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore
A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
NJ Transit gets $34M to make 5 train stations more accessible. Here’s what that buys.
Accessibility for rail passengers who have mobility issues will get easier at five NJ Transit rail stations after the agency was awarded a $34 million grant under a new federal program. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, both D-NJ, made the announcement Tuesday of the grants from the Federal...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
jerseysbest.com
Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year
New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
$2.75 Million Settlement Reached In Renowned Late Crabber's Fall From Jersey Shore Dock
The family of a popular Monmouth County crabber who died after falling through a dilapidated dock is reportedly receiving a $2.75 million settlement.Patrick Shopp of Port Monmouth was walking along the dock at the Belford Seafood Co-Op in early 2020 when a broken board dropped him six feet onto the…
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
