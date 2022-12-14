Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Demolition day looms for former Inner Ear Studios space
Demolition could start on the former Inner Ear Studios building next year. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to review a contract to demolish the nearly 70-year-old warehouse and building at 2700 S. Nelson and 2701 S. Oakland streets in Green Valley, near Shirlington. The demolition will make way for a flexible open space for arts programming.
arlnow.com
Mount Vernon Avenue bridge replacement to receive $17 million in state funds
Plans to replace the nearly 70-year-old Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge are set to move forward with more than $17 million in state funding. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is slated to accept the state funding and adopt a resolution committing the county to pitch in local funding. The $28 million project is in an early design phase, according to the county’s project webpage.
arlnow.com
Another overturned vehicle crash at the usual spot on the GW Parkway
(Updated at 11 a.m.) There was yet another crash this morning involving an overturned vehicle in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway. Today’s wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the GW Parkway, in a bend in the road near the Key Bridge. No one in the overturned SUV was trapped and only minor injuries were reported, according to scanner traffic.
arlnow.com
Covid cases on the rise in Arlington as flu, RSV remain active
Don’t look now, but Covid cases are on the rise again in Arlington. Daily case averages are still well below the levels seen earlier in the year, but the trajectory is upward, Virginia Dept. of Health data shows. As of Wednesday, the seven-day case average in Arlington was 57 cases per day, high highest point since September.
Comments / 0