Chiefs' Barber Parlour is helping to give back by partnering with Roswell

Getting a fresh haircut has to be one of the best feelings. You walk out of the shop, and you immediately feel like a new person. Chiefs' Barber Parlour isn't just helping to make people look their best, but they're helping people have presents this holiday season.

The well-renowned barbershop is running a toy drive through Friday, December 16, through Roswell Park.

If you want to donate, you can go to Chiefs', which will result in five dollars off your haircut. If you can't make it out there, Roswell has more information about donating that you can find in the graphic below:

Roswell