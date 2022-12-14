ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How Patriot Missile Defense System Could Change Ukraine War

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The United States is reportedly about to send Patriot missiles batteries to Ukraine following Kyiv's repeated requests for more help to shoot down Russia's constant barrage of missiles.

With Washington likely to approve the deal this week, it will be the most advanced surface-to-air missile the U.S. has provided Ukraine, although it has given Kyiv other significant military aid, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterates his calls to Western leaders for high-tech air defense following Russia's targeting of civilian and energy infrastructure using missiles and Iranian-supplied drones.

Once approved, the Patriots are expected to be shipped quickly and Ukrainian forces will be trained to use them at a U.S. army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42L8xE_0jiFb4pL00

Considered one of the most capable long-range weapons to defend against incoming ballistic and cruise missiles, the Patriots will be able to shoot down Russian missiles and aircraft far from their intended targets inside Ukraine.

A ground-based, mobile missile defense interceptor, the Patriot system can detect, track, and engage drones, cruise missiles, and short-range or tactical ballistic missiles, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance (MDAA).

The systems have been combat tested in the Middle East during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and have been used to down more than 100 tactical ballistic missiles in combat operations.

The Patriot system consists of a radar set, an engagement control station, missile launchers, as well as Patriot missiles.

The radar can detect and track more than 100 targets and has a range of over 65 miles. The only manned part of the unit is the engagement control station which has three operators who can communicate with the launching stations, other Patriot batteries and headquarters, the MDAA said.

The missile launcher can operate separately from the radar and control station and fire a missile in less than nine seconds. After the missile is launched the system transmits data back to the radar station, which helps guide the rocket to its target.

Former British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram said the Patriot missile system will be a significant boost for Ukraine, not least because of "the psychological effect on the Russians."

"They know how capable the system is and it will make Russian Airforce pilots more nervous even though it is unlikely to be deployed anywhere near the battle areas," he told Newsweek.

"It will almost certainly be used to protect major cities such as Kyiv and Lviv and the power infrastructures around them," he said.

"Ukraine is already having huge successes in shooting down Russian missiles and the Russian procured Iranian Kamikaze drones, their layered air defenses are capable but can be enhanced further to stop more getting through. Patriot batteries will do that around some critical areas."

While Patriots are described as the " gold standard" of anti-missile systems, retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said the training required to operate them means it could take several months for them to be introduced in battle.

"Patriots require months of operator & maintenance training," he tweeted.

