Fox11online.com
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting
Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
Fox11online.com
Welfare check at College Avenue hotel leads to arrest
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is in jail after police responded to a welfare check early Friday evening. The Grand Chute Police Department says it responded to a report for a welfare check for a 51-year-old man around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Grand Chute police were joined by Appleton...
Fox11online.com
Fox valley residents make the most of the warm winter temperatures
(WLUK) -- Whether they're sledding, ice skating or taking the dogs for a walk, fox valley residents were sure to take full advantage of Saturday's mix of snow and temperatures in the 20s. "I'll definitely try to have as much fun as I can before it gets too cold," Myles...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: East and West De Pere students are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. The Foxview Intermediate School sixth grade class of Mrs. Berry and Mrs. Graebel in De Pere joined the Scholastic Reading...
Fox11online.com
Neenah ice skating rink recognized among nation's best
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. "From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them," The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different amenities available have...
Fox11online.com
67-year-old Appleton man found after missing for a week
APPLETON (WLUK) -- After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could put him...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin
Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
Fox11online.com
Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed
OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
Fox11online.com
Judge denies motion to move Green Bay homicide case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside...
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness' competency to be determined next year in Green Bay murder, decapitation case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
Judge orders removal of woman's dogs after repeated biting incidents in Oconto County
OCONTO (WLUK) – A judge ordered all dogs to be removed from a Spruce residence after the owner was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, made an initial appearance Thursday in Oconto County court. She is...
Fox11online.com
Police ask for help finding missing 67-year-old Appleton man
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn't found. Kraus is described...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Kaukauna girls, Kimberly boys come away with wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Friday night, the #5 Kaukauna girls topped #5 Hortonville 70-59 in a Fox Valley Association battle. With the loss, the Hortonville girls conference winning streak comes to an end at 25 games. Kaukauna remains undefeated. Meanwhile, the #4 Oshkosh North boys dropped to Kimberly, 66-62.
Fox11online.com
Brand new look for Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn Weiler joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Aemotio Water Experience. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is located at 3235...
Fox11online.com
U.P. drug team finds various drugs, 10 guns and nearly $10,000 in cocaine drug bust
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A Menominee man is facing charges after an Upper Peninsula cocaine bust in which officials found various kinds of drugs, 10 guns and nearly $10,000. Brian John Walcher, 60, is facing felony charges for allegedly delivering cocaine as well as possessing with intent to deliver cocaine and ecstasy. If convicted, Walcher could face 20 years in prison for each of counts.
Fox11online.com
Titletown Brewing Co. Releases New Seasonal "Cocoa Loco" Beer
Stop in at Titletown Brewing Company to try their newest limited release beer called Cocoa Loco. The newest addition is an Imperial Chocolate Stout with a touch of chili pepper, sweet cinnamon and nutmeg. Scott from Titletown Brewing Co. and David from Primal Eats joined Amy to talk about the...
Fox11online.com
Work holiday parties see big rebound after surviving COVID-19 pandemic
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It's kind of a silly thing to...
Fox11online.com
De Pere starts fast, and never lets up against Bay Port
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Entering this season De Pere was the favorite to win the Fox River Classic Conference boys basketball title and if there was a top contender, it was Bay Port. The two teams met Tuesday and if the result is an indication of how this season will go,...
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
