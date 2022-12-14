ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Albany

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing. The ticket, which is worth $36,200.50, was purchased at Lark Central Market, on Lark Street in Albany.

Tuesday’s winning TAKE 5 evening numbers were 4-7-10-13-22. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers on the New York State Lottery website , and see if they have the winning numbers that correspond with the midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

