Arizona State

How the Grinch stole an HOV lane: US driver ticketed for doll passenger

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A person dressed as the Grinch in New York City. Photograph: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

An Arizona driver received a traffic citation after being pulled over for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat.

HOV lanes require at least two people to be in the vehicle.

The unnamed driver was pulled over while driving on Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area, after a state trooper saw a “suspicious” passenger, the Arizona department of public safety said.

During the stop, the officer realized the passenger was actually an inflatable doll portraying the Grinch, a character from the world of Dr Seuss, local news affiliate KGUN-TV reported.

“The trooper stopped the driver [and] determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers),” the public safety department tweeted .

“While we appreciate the festive flair, this is illegal [and] the driver received a citation for the HOV violation. Don’t get caught with a Grinch!”

Several drivers have attempted to use creative solutions to avoid tickets for driving under-occupancy in the HOV lane.

In July, a Texas woman tried to avoid a ticket for driving without a second passenger in the HOV lane by claiming her unborn child should count.

The incident involving Brandy Bottone of Plano occurred shortly after the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, removing the right to abortion.

“This has my blood boiling,” Bottone told the Dallas Morning News . “How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life. I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking.”

Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

I will always love you: why Whitney Houston’s legacy lives on 10 years after her death

They are among the most successful pop videos of the 1980s – certainly in terms of the sales they drove – and they made Whitney Houston’s powerful voice and gentle face familiar around the world. But for the British choreographer Arlene Phillips, who worked on the dance routine that accompanied 1987’s hit track I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), there were clear signs of the acute self-doubt behind Houston’s talent even then.
The Guardian

Kanye West has shown us exactly who he is – and yet the public are still listening

This year, there has been no spectacle in popular culture more grotesque than the unravelling of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. But why stop at this year? We have seen other stars make racist statements, experience career-ruining scandals or psychologically disintegrate in public, but to witness all three converge in extremis over two months is unprecedented.
The Guardian

Raid the pantry and skip the turkey: how to host Christmas lunch on a budget

You may have offered to host Christmas lunch and are now living in a world of regret, or have simply drawn the short straw among your family and friends. You may be looking at your dwindling bank balance, drained by pre-Christmas spending and the well-documented cost-of-living crisis. But 25 December is near and like it or not, hungry guests are destined to show up at your front door in a matter of days.
The Guardian

The Guardian

